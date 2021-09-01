College briefs: Local students earn honors

Coltron Islas receives degree from Quinnipiac University



Coltron Islas, of Valencia, received a master of science in organizational leadership from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.



Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,715 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review’s “The Best 386 Colleges.”

8 local students honored on dean’s list at Baylor University

More than 4,700 Baylor University students have been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2021 semester. Eight local students were among the honorees:

Shelby L Wilson, of Canyon Country, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

Ryan Philips, of Newhall, College of Arts & Sciences.

Margaret QiuHan Chang, of Santa Clarita, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

Alexander G Chon, of Santa Clarita, Hankamer School of Business.

Kristen K McIlrath, of Santa Clarita, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

Gillian A Rodriguez, of Santa Clarita, Hankamer School of Business.

Julie Katherine Smith, of Valencia, School of Education.

Leslie Christina Valera, of Valencia, Hankamer School of Business.

The dean’s academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

As a national Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Baylor, in Waco, Texas, provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas.

7 local students make honor roll at Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for spring 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University, including seven students from the Santa Clarita Valley:

Castaic: Hannah A. D’Addario, freshman, psychology; Tiffanie A. Murcia, senior, bioengineering.

Newhall: Samantha A. Giaimo, senior, psychology.

Saugus: Shannon M. Lemieux, senior, fisheries & wildlife sciences.

Valencia: Danielle K. Bricker, senior, zoology; Lacey C. Donahue, sophomore, biochemistry & molecular biology; Cassidy J. Larralde, senior, digital communication arts.

A total of 7,255 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Oregon State University is one of only two universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant. Oregon State receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined. It features campuses in Corvallis and Bend, a marine research center in Newport and an award-winning Ecampus.

Patrick Magee graduates from Marquette University

This past spring, Patrick Magee, of Newhall, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Magee earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Magee was one of 2,301 students to graduate from Marquette in May. The university celebrated its 140th commencement with a series of events, including graduate recognition ceremonies at American Family Field and a baccalaureate mass on campus.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws nearly 8,500 undergraduate and 3,300 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.