Deputies investigate report of possible person with a gun

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a possible person with a gun in Valencia on Monday.

The report was first received at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a residence on Weeping Willow Drive, near the intersection of Decoro Drive and McBean Parkway.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed on Monday that deputies on the scene were investigating a possible “417,” or report of a person with a gun.

Deputies respond to a report of a possible person with a gun in Valencia on Monday. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“It was reported a male adult was carrying an assault type rifle with an orange tip on it on the 27500 block of Weeping Willow in Valencia,” said Arriaga.

Gina Affentranger, a resident of the Valencia suburb and witness to the incident, said her neighbor had called in to the Sheriff’s Station saying that a man was walking around their neighborhood with an “AR-15 on his back.”

“I looked out my window and I saw him right in front of this house going up to the front door,” said Affentranger. “For what we don’t know. Why do you have an AR on your back?”

As deputies approached the Valencia-area home, they had their own weapons drawn.

Ultimately, a barefoot man was detained at the scene and the incident was cleared at approximately 11:40 a.m.

One deputy was seen retrieving an orange-stripped handgun with an orange tip, likely indicating that it is not a real firearm, from a trash can nearby the scene. However, officials had not confirmed, as of 12:30 p.m. if a gun matching the original description of an “assault type rifle with an orange tip” had been recovered.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.