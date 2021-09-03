Edison announces progress on expedited grid hardening to combat PSPS

Southern California Edison line crews continue to work to replace miles of poles and bare wire with new poles and insulated wire off of Sierra Highway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.

The work on the Hillfield and Arlene circuits is slated for completion this month, said Reggie Kumar, a spokesman for Edison.

“Construction work may be rescheduled or delayed for a variety of reasons, including the need for crews to focus on emergency repairs, outage restrictions during heat storms and the discovery of endangered species or historical artifacts onsite,” Kumar said.

Line workers new lines off of Sierra Highway. Courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.

The ongoing work is part of Edison’s expedited grid hardening plan seeking to significantly mitigate the longevity and frequency of Public Safety Power Shutoff events in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“The implementation of enhanced electrical utility infrastructure will help keep our residents and open space protected from potential wildfires,” Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda said in a prepared statement. “It will also help our residents stay connected during a time when many are still working from home and relying on a stable energy source for business or classes.”

Edison has targeted several locations across the Santa Clarita Valley for expedited grid hardening. The targeted areas have experienced the most frequent power outages due to high winds and the potential risk in igniting a wildfire, according to Carrie Lujan, a spokeswoman for the city.

A full list of the progress being made to expedite grid hardening for circuits across the Santa Clarita Valley and other parts of Edison’s service area can be found online at www.sce.com/wildfire/psps/enhancement-circuit-lists.

Edison has estimated completing grid hardening on circuits in Santa Clarita, Canyon Country, Acton and Agua Dulce this month, with more completed grid hardening projects planned this fall.

“The City Council is committed to continuing to advocate for greater grid hardening and electrical service reliability,” Miranda said.