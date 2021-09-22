Elks lend support to Veterans Collaborative

News Release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative continues to receive support from Elks Lodge No. 2379.

Jeannette Fisher, from Elks Lodge No. 2379, accompanied Jeff Stabile to Lowes to assist in purchasing shelving and supplies needed to expand our Veteran Center Food Bank and our storage unit.

The Veteran Center recently conducted a food drive at a grocery outlet on Plum Canyon Road to replenish its food pantry supply, and due to the generosity of many shoppers we received more new food than its current shelves could accommodate.

Elks Lodge No. 2379 offered to help: The collaborative was able to acquire additional shelving for the Veteran Center as well as heavy-duty shelving units to place in the storage area, and a hand truck to transport supplies.

This is three years running that the Elks Lodge No. 2379 has donated to the collaborative. In prior years the Elks donated funds to the veteran family who won the gift house, supplied gift cards for veterans and their families, and this year, in addition to the shelving and supplies (which used a portion of the donated funds), the Elks Lodge will be purchasing gift cards for veterans with the balance of the donated funds.