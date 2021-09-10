Employee Training Tracking Software: The Top 3

For organisations that wish to grow and exceed their desired goals, training their employees and keeping them updated with the latest market is highly important. With both technology and market scenarios changing at a fast pace, upgrading your workforce has now become all the more important.

A well-designed and comprehensive training programme allows you to not only impart new knowledge to your employees but also highlight the improvement areas in their existing skill sets. It helps in raising all of your employees to a higher level of proficiency, enabling your organisation to develop as a whole. Right training programmes can also strengthen any weak connections that may exist in your team.

In short, no organisation should overlook the benefits and importance of training their employees correctly. Instead, it should be regarded as the finest protection against any odds or unanticipated demands that your organisation may face in future.

However, these benefits cannot be enjoyed simply by implementing lengthy training programmes and mandating every employee’s attendance. Organisations need to also closely monitor and track their employee training programmes. It is important to ensure that you are going in the right direction.

Some organisations use manual reports to manage and track their employee training. However, there are many advanced employee training tracking software now available in the market that can make this process simple, effective and less time-consuming.

To give you a better understanding, here are the top 3 employee training tracking tool currently popular in the market:

1. Docebo

Docebo is a software as a service (SaaS) learning management system that organizations can use to train their employees, customers as well as partners. Originally released under a GPL V.2.0 license by Docebo S.p.A with no licensing cost, this tool currently functions as a cloud-hosted program and runs version 7.5.

Organisations can use this software to structure, distribute, and administer online training courses, analyze results using dashboards as well as keep a track of learners’ certifications, from a single system. It comes packed with a sharp design, high scalability and advanced functionality. It provides administrators access to comprehensive reports and dashboards which they can use to identify the learning trends prevailing within the organization.

It also includes certain pre-built reports which can be configured based on the needs or goals of the audience. However, organizations can also create their own reports by customizing the course fields and user data. All these features make tracking employee training easy and efficient. In addition to this, Docebo also provides a learner’s dashboard that can be used by learners to track their own progress.

2. iSpring Learn

iSpring Learn is a cloud-based learning management system that is efficient and easy to use. It comes with a powerful authoring toolkit called iSpring Suite, which far exceeds the capabilities of a typical built-in course builder.

This tool allows trainers to create high-end interactive eLearning courses with advanced assessments, video lectures, and communication simulations with great ease, even if the trainer has no previous experience of content development. This feature is complemented by extended reports regarding content and users that allows administrators to understand the progress of the employees as well as the efficacy of the training programme.

3. TalentLMS

TalentLMS is a cloud-based learning management system that offers a variety of appealing features and eLearning solutions. Built-in authoring tools, certification management, blended learning, and gamification elements are some of the basic features that make it a popular choice among online course creators.

This tool also comes with over 200 high-end integrations with many third party services such as Shopify, Salesforce, WordPress, Slack, PayPal, Stripe, and more. In addition to this, the reporting feature of TalentLMS gives you access to detailed insights about each employee’s progress. However, it is the simplicity and ease of using this tool that makes it a part of the top 3 employee training tracking tools list.

Conclusion

While the tools mentioned above come with great tracking and reporting features, the list is not exclusive. There are many more tracking tools, with various unique features, available in the market. Thus, do not limit your scope to the top 3, instead, explore the market and compare all your options to identify the one that best meets your needs.