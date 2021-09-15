Foods to Eat and Avoid on Dash Diet

DASH diet, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension diet was originally used as additional support other than drug therapy for treating hypertension. Now it has gained much popularity as a diet plan that not only helps to maintain weight but is also very effective in avoiding some serious health issues.

DASH diet is a more realistic and well-balanced diet plan, and thus anyone can manage it without any trouble. It is a great way to get micronutrients that also support numerous bodily functions and processes. The good thing about the DASH diet is that it is very flexible, and you do not always have to kill your hunger for it.

What Is A DASH Diet?

A DASH diet is a well-balanced diet that mostly consists of fruits and vegetables and is relatively low in animal meat. Furthermore, the DASH diet suggests moderately adding whole grains and nuts to your diet. A person is required to limit salt, fatty, and sugary food. Anyone can use a DASH diet as it promotes well-balanced eating, which is also very beneficial to avoid major health issues.

Foods To Avoid

When on a DASH diet, you have to be certain about things that you need to eat and things that you need to give up. The DASH diet comes along with a list of foods that a person needs to avoid. It is essential to avoid certain food as it can negatively influence blood pressure and heart health

Sodium-Rich Foods

It is essential to cut off your sodium intake when you are on a DASH diet. High sodium intake can drastically increase blood pressure and other cardiovascular problems. You may look to add some other herbs in order to add more flavor to your food.

Consuming Alcohol

Regular drinking can definitely increase your blood pressure; thus DASH diet does not allow you to drink alcohol regularly. If you really want to see the results of a DASH diet, then certainly you have to sparingly take alcohol. Many people deal with alcohol addiction, and it is not easy to restrict or avoid alcohol intake.

The better way is to approach rehab centers to help you recover from alcohol and drug addiction. The common query in such cases is from where to begin. An online crisis guide regarding addiction can help individuals get all the information about recovery programs and treatment options. The aim is to help out addicts in every way possible.

Red Meat

A person on a DASH diet should moderately take red meat. Ref meat in excess can become unhealthy, and it also increases the risk of high blood pressure. It is due to high cholesterol levels and saturated fats present in red meat. The DASH diet prefers fish and chicken over red meat.

Saturated Fats

When on a DASH diet, a person is not allowed to take more saturated fats. Foods that are relatively high in saturated fats are to be avoided. You can also look to limit the intake of full-fat dairy products as these are again rich in saturated fats. Meat sources are also relatively high in saturated fats and cholesterol, and it is better to avoid such foods.

Foods To Eat

Unlike restrictive diets, the DASH diet provides you with more options you can have. The broader spectrum of choices will prevent you from getting bored, and it will also allow you to enjoy food in variation. Let us see the foods that you can certainly enjoy in a DASH diet.

Fruits

Unlike other diet plans, the DASH diet allows you to have 4-5 servings of fruits. You can take any fruit you like. Don’t be afraid of the natural sugar present in the fruits; it won’t hurt much. Just remember to keep the serving size to 1⁄2 cup for fresh fruits. Fruits provide many vital nutrients essential for health.

Vegetables

Vegetables are welcomed in the DASH diet. You can easily take 4-5 servings of vegetables throughout the day. Vegetables are very nourishing, and you can take them in any form you like, such as salads, soups, and even raw. Vegetables are very healthy and generally low in calories as compared to other food groups.

Whole Grains

You are encouraged to take whole grains when you are on a DASH diet. Try to replace refined grains with more complex grain substitutes. These are very healthy and also promote cardiovascular health. Whole grains effectively assist in weight maintenance too.

Nuts And Seeds

The DASH diet allows you to take nuts and seeds as these are rich in healthy fats. There are many other health benefits of nuts and seeds. Walnuts, almonds, peanuts, flax seeds, and sunflower seeds are some great options.

Low Fat Dairy

Dairy products are otherwise healthy. These are rich sources of calcium and many other vital nutrients. However, be cautious of saturated fats present in dairy products. A better way is to replace full-fat dairy products with low-fat dairy products.

Lean Proteins

Lean proteins such as poultry and fish are encouraged in the DASH diet. Make sure that you take it in simpler recipes and avoid frying. Lean proteins are a great source of proteins, and these proteins will not cause any harm to cardiovascular health.

Pair It With Exercise

In addition to healthy eating, the DASH diet can become more effective if paired with exercise. Experts suggest that managing some physical activity on a routine basis can provide additional support for managing blood pressure and avoiding cardiovascular issues.

Exercise comes in many forms with a wide range of benefits. If you may begin with some gentle exercises, such as walking, running and swimming. Even stretching exercises such as bicep stretches are a great way to build muscle strength and get them more relaxed.

Take Away

The DASH diet is becoming more popular among people because of its health benefits. You can make it even more beneficial by pairing it with some physical activity. It is a great way to promote health and avoid major health issues.