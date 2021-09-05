Free food distribution scheduled in Castaic

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.

The drive-thru food giveaway is set to provide families with boxes of food, including shelf-stable items, protein, dairy and fresh produce.

The event is drive-thru only and no eligibility is required, while participants are asked to wear face coverings.

The food distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, with vehicle line formation set to commence at 8:30 a.m.

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.