Free food distribution scheduled in Castaic

Volunteers Rudy Lopez, left, and Bryan Orozco prepare boxes of food to be loaded into the hundreds of vehicles in line during Supervisor Kathryn Barger's Food Distribution event held at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area in Castaic on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.

The drive-thru food giveaway is set to provide families with boxes of food, including shelf-stable items, protein, dairy and fresh produce.

The event is drive-thru only and no eligibility is required, while participants are asked to wear face coverings.

The food distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, with vehicle line formation set to commence at 8:30 a.m.

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211. 

