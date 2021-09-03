Freeway collision results in ‘major injuries,’ closure to Highway 14

A four-vehicle traffic collision resulted in major injuries and the temporary closure of the northbound side of Highway 14 on Friday.

The collision was first reported at 3:48 p.m. near the Escondido Canyon Road exit, according to Jon Matheny, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We’re getting reports that there isn’t anybody trapped, but there are major injuries,” said Matheny. “We do have a copter en route.”

According to Matheny, the helicopter landed directly on the freeway and officers with California Highway Patrol would be shutting down Highway 14 in order to assist in the landing of the helicopter that will transport patients.

“It’s unknown how many people are injured and how many people are going to be transported,” said Matheny at 4:16 p.m.

At 4:31 p.m., Officer Tony Polizzi, with the CHP Traffic Management Office, confirmed that all lanes had been temporarily shut down for the chopper to land, but the No. 1 and 2 lanes would be shut down for a SigAlert for the next hour after the airship had left.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.