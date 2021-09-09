Gibbon Conservation Center staying in SCV

Following the announcement that the Gibbon Conservation Center would be leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, officials said they are planning to stay a bit longer.

The center was set to move to a 26-acre property in Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County, hoping to expand enclosures for the three dozen gibbons and head to a more temperate climate, but their purchase fell through, said Gabi Skollar, the center’s director.

Now, the center is working toward purchasing its current 5-acre site in Saugus, as the lease ended in July, buying the organization more time to look for a permanent home, Skollar said.

The center is still in search of a larger facility that would allow them to grow, with at least 20 useable acres, as well as a facility in a better climate, as the SCV is too hot and dry for their typical climate, Skollar added.

However, the center is here to stay for the next couple of years, Skollar said, adding that in the meantime, residents can swing into the now reopened Saugus center.

Reservations are required to visit the Gibbon Conservation Center, located at 19100 Esguerra Road in Saugus, which is open to the public each Saturday and Sunday for a fee of $15 per adult, $10 seniors, $12 students and teens, $5 kids ages 5-12, with a max of 25 people per group. Children under 4 are not allowed currently and masks are required. Private tours are also available both weekdays and weekends.

For more information, visit gibboncenter.org or call the center at 661-296-2737.