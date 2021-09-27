Hart High parents notified of threat to school

In an email distributed to parents, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont informed parents that a threat to the school was found Friday afternoon written inside a campus restroom.

School officials were notified by a student that a message had been scrawled on a bathroom stall, and administrators contacted the school’s resource officer, prompting a full investigation from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, according to Dave Caldwell, public information officer with the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“The student indicated they were being bullied and were talking about doing something about it,” Caldwell said of the message, adding that it identified a particular individual, whose parents were notified and are fully aware of the situation.

While the threat mentioned Wednesday, Sept. 29, the school is set to remain open Monday and throughout the week. However, in an abundance of caution, sheriff’s officials are scheduled to have an expanded presence in the area.

“If you or your student have any information regarding this matter, please consider contacting Hart administration or the local authorities,” d’Autremont added.

Safety remains the district’s top priority, with Caldwell highlighting the student care line available to students, encouraging them, “If you see something say something.”

“A student saw something, was concerned and mentioned it to a trusted adult,” Caldwell said. “In a situation like this, someone is in need of help, and (the system helps), we are able to make certain they get that help.”

The student care line is available to students via [email protected] and 661-373-1822.