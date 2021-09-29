Homicide detectives take over case after Canyon Country baby dies Wednesday morning

Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl who was taken to the hospital on Sunday under suspicious circumstances.

The child, who was taken from a home on the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country shortly after 3 a.m., died Wednesday morning at 10:07 a.m.

The case has been handed over to detectives at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, according to law enforcement officials.

“We were dispatched at 3 (a.m.), we were on scene at 3:07 a.m., regarding a call for cardiac arrest,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Wednesday. “The patient was transported at 3:22 a.m.”

Officials said that as of Tuesday no arrests had been made in connection to the case. LASD Homicide detectives were unavailable to comment as of the publication of this story.