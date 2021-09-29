Homicide detectives take over case after Canyon Country baby dies Wednesday morning

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl who was taken to the hospital on Sunday under suspicious circumstances.

The child, who was taken from a home on the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country shortly after 3 a.m., died Wednesday morning at 10:07 a.m.

The case has been handed over to detectives at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, according to law enforcement officials. 

 “We were dispatched at 3 (a.m.), we were on scene at 3:07 a.m., regarding a call for cardiac arrest,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Wednesday. “The patient was transported at 3:22 a.m.” 

Officials said that as of Tuesday no arrests had been made in connection to the case. LASD Homicide detectives were unavailable to comment as of the publication of this story.

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS