How to Get Started Downloading Torrents

In the early 2000s, network protocols for cooperative file exchange over the Internet began to develop rapidly. Initially, they were available in narrow circles, but then the technology became widespread. As a result, BitTorrent clients have appeared. Almost every user applies them today. Nevertheless, there are some people who are just about to get acquainted with this program.

In this review, you will learn about BitTorrent and its use cases. We will also talk about how to start downloading torrents, what significant advantages over the classic interaction with the server it has, and how to avail of employing it.

What Is a Torrent?

All information about the game or movie that you want to download via torrent is stored in a special file with the * .torrent extension. This file specifies from where your movie will be downloaded (for example), what its size is, how many parts it consists of, and how it will be downloaded. The torrent file is opened in a special program – a torrent client that can read its contents and download what is written in it.

Many users mistakenly believe that torrent trackers (sites that serve files using BitTorrent clients) are only needed to download pirated content. However, this is not quite true. Of course, such resources are 90% filled with illegal copies of games and films, but nothing prevents you from finding the distribution of the licensed version of the desired product. So, if you are a conscientious user, you can use torrents to download the content you need faster than from official servers.

How to Download from Torrent?

In order to download from torrents, you need to take the following steps:

Install a peer-to-peer p2p network client, which is a special program, such as BitTorrent, BitComet, FlashGet, etc.

After installing the torrent client, all files with the .torrent extension will be automatically opened using this program. So, it only works to run them.

After starting, you will see a confirmation window in which you should select the location on the hard disk where the data will be loaded, as well as the files from the distribution.

Where to find those torrent files? Add “download torrent” to your query and the search engine will give you a ton of options. We will not dare to recommend you a specific torrent – most of them are intended for pirated content, and security is a big question.

Conclusion

In conclusion of this review, it should be noted that torrenting is a convenient way to quickly and freely download a game or TV series. But it is also worth knowing that trackers are widespread on the network, on which cybercriminals disguise executable assets affected by a special virus. Of course, nothing terrible will happen from downloading them, but you shouldn’t run them on a pc.