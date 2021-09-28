How To Lose Weight Fast [Guide] How To Get Skinny Fast – How To cut weight

The system you’re about to learn is very simple but I guarantee that if you follow it you’ll be amazed at how fast and easily you lose weight.

Ya’ know, for years I struggled to lose weight, I followed all the latest trends that would ultimately end up getting me nowhere.

Eventually I started to put the pieces of the puzzle together and I figured out what really works.

So I’m writing this guide to give you a systematic approach to losing weight fast. This is a system that really works..

Question: Did you know that losing weight is all about calories in vs calories out?

It’s true, if you burn off more calories than you consume then you’ll lose weight.

Anyway, let me give you an overview of the system before we get started..

Tracking Calories..

First of all you need to get serious about tracking calories burned and consumed. If you don’t know how many calories you’re burning off and consuming then you may as well give up on the thought of losing weight.

When you know how many calories you are burning off then you can create a calorie deficit. I’ll explain more in a minute.

Thankfully tracking your calories is actually pretty easy!

Eating Right..

Then I’m going to talk about dieting and what to eat.

The best diet when it comes to losing weight is a low carb diet and I’ll explain why in a minute.

Exercise..

Next up we have exercise. Hate it or love it, exercise works. It has amazing benefits that go far beyond just helping you to lose weight.

You can lose weight without exercising but I just think that when you get into the routine of exercising you’ll start to feel so much better.

Intermittent Fasting..

Next up we have intermittent fasting. It’s easy to do and it’s amazing at burning fat. I’ll tell you all about it in a minute.

Supplements..

And lastly I’m going tell you what supplements I use that will not only improve your health but also help you lose weight too!

It may sound like a lot to take in but when you get to know the system you’ll find it easy to understand and you’ll start losing weight very fast!

So here’s the contents of this guide in case you want to skip to a part..

Contents: Here’s what I’m going to be talking about in this guide..

Part 1 – The Calorie Deficit

Part 2 – Mastering Your Diet

Part 3 – Fasting & Exercising To Burn Fat

Part 4 – Supplements For Health And Weight Loss

Part 5 – Putting It All Together (The Quick Start Guide)

Part 6 – Saying Goodbye To Fat Forever (How To Keep The Weight Off.)

So let’s get started!

Part 1 – The Calorie Deficit

Every single minute of the day you are burning off calories. The more you move the more calories you burn.

If you eat more calories than you burn off then you will gain weight.

Let’s say for example that on any given day you burn off 2,000 calories but you eat 2,500 calories.

Well over time that extra 500 calories per day adds up and will cause you to gain weight.

For every 3,500 extra calories you eat you will gain around 1lb of fat.

So by eating that extra 500 calories per day you’re gaining about 1lb per week. And that’s just from eating an extra 500 calories, that’s just a couple of chocolate bars.

Many people eat a lot more than 500 calories extra per day so it’s easy to see how quickly those pounds can pile on if you’re not careful!

On the other hand we can also use this formula in reverse to help us lose weight!

Again let’s say for example that on any given day you burn around 2,000 calories.

Well what do you think would happen if you only ate 1,500 calories per day even though you are burning off 2,000?

You guessed it You’ll lose weight.

By eating 500 calories less per day than you actually burn off you will lose around 1lb of fat per week.

500 calories x 7 days = 3,500 calories burned off = 1lb lost

But how do you figure out how many calories you’re actually burning off everyday so that you can create your calorie deficit and lose weight?

Well the most accurate way is to get yourself a FitBit watch as it will keep track of your heart rate constantly and calculate how many calories you are burning throughout the day.

If you decide to buy a FitBit watch then here’s what I recommend you do..

If for example your FitBit tells you on a Monday that you burned off 2,000 calories then on Tuesday you eat 1,500 calories.

And if on the Tuesday your FitBit tracked that you burned off 2,300 calories then on Wednesday you eat 1,800 calories.

So whatever your FitBit tells you that you burned off that day you will eat that number minus 500 calories the next day.

This way you’re constantly at a 500 calorie per day deficit and you’re always eating the mathematically perfect amount every day to ensure you lose weight.

I recommend a 500 calorie per day deficit however you can go up to a 1,000 calories per day deficit if you like.

I don’t recommend lowering your calories by more than 1,000 per day because then you won’t be eating enough and you’ll just tire yourself out.

Part 2 – Mastering Your Diet

Now that you know how many calories you need to eat in order to lose weight you also need to keep track of how many calories you’re consuming so that you don’t go over your limit.

So how do you keep track of your calories?

Well I use and recommend the My FitnessPal website to log everything that you’re eating.

It will count your calories and tell you how many you’ve consumed that day.

What To Eat..

So this is really important..

First of all I recommend a low carbohydrate diet if you’re trying to lose weight.

That’s because carbs are for energy and when you’re on a low carb diet your body starts to lack the energy it needs to get you through the day.

Your body usually gets it’s energy from stored glycogen from the carbs that you’ve eaten but when you’re on a low carb diet these glycogen stores are low.

So the next place your body will look for energy is your fat stores.

So when you lower your carbs and calories your body almost becomes a fat burning machine!

The only problem with this is that because your energy levels are low it can make you feel tired and maybe even a bit cranky.

There are 2 ways we can conquer this tiredness..

You may have lowered your calories too much so try eating a little more but make sure that you’re still at a calorie deficit.

Use a supplement. I'll explain more about the products I use in a minute but the one supplement I 100% recommend if you want to lose weight is PhenQ.

It's a fat burner, energy booster and appetite suppressant so it goes really well with the system I'm sharing with you today!

It’s a fat burner, energy booster and appetite suppressant so it goes really well with the system I’m sharing with you today!

Anyway getting back to what you should be eating..

All foods are made up of carbohydrates, proteins and fat.

If you’re going to lower your carb intake then you’re going to need to get those other calories from somewhere else, i.e protein.

This means that you’re going to need to track your macros, which thankfully our good friend MyFitnessPal makes super easy.

Macros are macronutrients and it’s just a fancy way of saying what food is made up of.

For example here are the macronutrients of 100 grams of tinned tuna..

100 grams contains;[Text Wrapping Break]-113 calories[Text Wrapping Break]-0.5 grams of fat[Text Wrapping Break]-0 grams of carbohydrates[Text Wrapping Break]-27 grams of protein

So as you can see 100 grams of tinned tuna is mostly made up of the macronutrient protein.

It contains almost no fat or carbs. So Tuna is great for a low carb diet as it’s low in carbs and has lots of protein.

When I’m on a low carb diet I try to get 50% of my macros from protein, 30% from carbs and 20% from fats.

Inside MyFitnessPal you can change your macronutrients settings by going to myfitnesspal

When I’m on a low carb diet I set it like this..

Tip: Always pre-plan your meals in the morning to fit your calorie and macro goals.

For example if you know that today you’re supposed to eat 1,500 calories and your macros are supposed to be 50% protein, 30% carbs and 20% fats then log onto MyFitnessPal and invent a meal plan that matches those numbers.

That way you know exactly what you’re supposed to eat that day so when it comes to breakfast, lunch and dinner time all you need to do is follow your pre-prepared meal plan.

After you’ve done this a few times creating a meal plan becomes really easy. Plus with MyFitnessPal you can copy meals from previous days so you don’t need to come up with meal plans from scratch when you’ve done it a few times.

It’s important to eat healthy so here are some of the foods that I recommend you add to your meal plans..

Foods high in protein:

Tuna

Cod and other lean fish

Chicken breast

Turkey breast

Red kidney beans

Whey protein powder

Egg whites

Healthy carbs:

Vegetables: Broccoli, green beans, peas, carrots

Fruit: Blueberries, bananas, apples, red grapes etc. (Fruits tend to have lots of sugar so although they’re healthy don’t eat too much.)

Sweet potatoes

Organic rolled oats (Be careful because these are very high in carbohydrates.)

Raisins

Brown rice (also high in protein but very high in carbs.)

Spinach

Bell peppers

Healthy fats:

Remember to be careful because fats tend to contain a high amount of calories!

Olive oil

Rapeseed oil

Egg yolks

Brazil nuts

Real life example..

So let’s say for example that yesterday I burned off 1,700 calories according to my FitBit watch.

And because I’m trying to lose weight I’m on a 500 calorie per day deficit.

So today I’m going to eat 1,200 calories.

Now because I’m on a low carb diet I am going to get 50% of my calories from protein, 30% from carbs and 20% from fats.

So first thing in the morning I log into MyFitnessPal and go to my fitnesspal goals and I set my calorie limit to 1,200 and my macros to 50,30,20. Like this..

I then create a meal plan to try and fit those numbers for the day.

Below is a meal plan I made up to fit 1,200 calories using some of the healthy foods I listed above..

You can see this meal plan here

As you can see I’m 1 gram under on my carbs and fat and I’ve gone 1 gram over on my protein but that’s fine because it doesn’t have to be perfect.

With this meal plan I also have 72 calories left over so I’ll eat an apple as a snack if I get hungry.

Now all you have to do when it comes to meal times is follow the plan! Simples.

Part 3 – Fasting To Burn Fat

Now let’s move on to intermittent fasting..

If you’ve never heard of intermittent fasting before then your first thought may be “err, fasting, isn’t that dangerous?”

Well not only is intermittent fasting safe and easy to do, it’s also great at helping you burn fat.

I.F is basically when you take a short break from eating now and again.

Now because you’re on a low carb diet and on a caloric deficit you don’t want to do I.F too often or you’ll wear yourself out.

But every 3-4 days I recommend that after you finish eating your dinner you don’t eat again until afternoon the next day.

Here’s what happens when you do this..

After about 12 hours of not eating your body becomes fasted.

During the first few hours that you wake up and don’t eat your body will burn through all of your stored glycogen for energy.

By late morning you will start to feel a bit low on energy. By this time your body is starting to burn fat for energy.

Now at this point your body has become a fat burning machine so this is the perfect time to do some exercise.

When you exercise in this fasted state you turn your body from a fat burning machine to a fat burning incinerator!

When it comes to exercise I actually recommend the P90X3 program which only lasts 30 minutes but it’s intense so it’s perfect for an end of fast workout.

The truth is that in this fasted state it doesn’t really matter what exercise you do as long as you just get moving. The more you move the more fat you’ll be burning.

I recommend doing at least 20 minutes of exercise though.

Here’s some ideas:

Run on a treadmill

Weight lifting

Vinyasa yoga in a heated room

Swimming

Running

Personally I like to do P90X3 or run for 30 minutes on a treadmill but if you can’t do intense exercise right now then just do whatever you can manage. How about a walk?

After I’ve exercised at about 11am I’ll then shower and leave it an hour before eating.

On fasting days I still eat breakfast, lunch and dinner but I’ll just eat my breakfast at about 1pm, lunch at about 4:30pm and dinner at about 8pm.

So that’s how to add intermittent fasting into your life.

If you’re trying to lose weight then I recommend you do this once every 3-4 days however if you find that’s too much for you then once per week is fine.

I just think that it’s a great way to burn fat so try it at least once!

On the days that you’re not doing intermittent fasting I still recommend doing exercise!

Experts say you should get a sweat on for at least 20 minutes per day because it’s good for you, however I like to take at least one day off per week just to chill. Usually I wont exercise on a Sunday, but that’s just me.

Part 4 – Supplements For Health And Weight Loss

In a minute I’ll give you the quick start guide and sum up the system but first I just want to tell you about the supplements I use and recommend if you’re serious about your health and losing weight.

So here’s what I use..

Multi vitamin: A multi vitamin is important when you’re on a calorie deficit because you may not be getting all the vitamins and minerals that your body needs.

Any good multi vitamin will do. There’s a bunch of them with good reviews on Amazon.

Omega 3 Fish Oil: Not only is it good for the joints but it’s also good for the brain. I definitely noticed that my skin feels smoother after I started taking these as well.

A Probiotic: Good health starts from the gut. A good probiotic fills your gut with tons of good bacteria. It won’t help with weight loss but it’s good for overall health.

Whey protein: When you’re on a low carb diet and you’re trying to get 50% of your macros from Protein this can be a little difficult. You shouldn’t eat more than 1 can of tuna per day and sometimes you just don’t feel like cooking up some fish or chicken.

Whey protein is a great way to get some instant protein. Just 1 scoop contains the same amount as a whole tin of tuna!

So if you’re struggling to eat enough protein or you’re a vegetarian then get yourself some whey as it will make life a lot easier.

Plus it works out quite a bit cheaper than chicken and fish.

BCAAs: Have you ever done some exercise and the next day felt as stiff as a board?

That’s because you didn’t take your recovery powder filled with amino acids.

When I first started doing resistance workouts with P90X3 I would wake up the next day and whatever body part I was working on the day before would just feel destroyed.

You should see me trying to walk down the stairs the day after doing leg day. It takes me about 10 minutes because my legs feel so stiff.

But amazingly after I started taking a recovery powder called Xtend immedietely after my workout I would wake up the next day feeling absolutely fine no matter how grueling the workout was the day before!

Amino acids work! They’re not essential but if you workout and start feeling stiff then I recommend them. The only one I’ve ever used is Xtend by a company called SciVation which you can get on Amazon.

Marine Phytoplankton: I’ll be writing a whole post on this soon.

It’s basically a super food that people are raving about. Since taking it I definitely feel healthier and more alert.

There’s just 2 problems with it. First of all it’s expensive and second it tastes absolutely disgusting.

When I say disgusting, I really mean it. I put it in some green tea with some lemon but I can still taste it even then, ergh.

However from my research Marine Phytoplankton is one of the healthiest foods in existence so I’m listing it here.

And last but not least the supplement which I wouldn’t be without and I absolutely 100% recommend if you’re trying to lose weight is..

PhenQ. Here's my PhenQ review or you can buy it here.

Here's why I'm a fan of it..

Here’s why I’m a fan of it..

1: First of all it’s an energy booster and when you’re on a caloric deficit and low on carbs and your doing intermittent fasting and exercising too you will definitely not be feeling energized.

In fact there will be times when you feel downright tired.

But after taking PhenQ, even though I’m low on calories and should be feeling tired, I don’t.

After taking these I have the energy to exercise and get my work done. It makes me feel like I’m not on a calorie deficit at all. It just give you lots of energy.

2: The second reason I love PhenQ is because it’s an appetite suppressant.

The truth is that when you’re on a low calorie diet there will be times when all you can think about is food.

There’s just nothing you can do about it. Dieting makes you feel hungry, but when I take PhenQ it’s almost like the part of your brain that thinks about and craves food just gets switched off.

That’s why it’s amazing if you’re trying to lose weight and it goes really well with this system.

3: And lastly it’s also a fat burner. It causes thermogenic burn in the body which help you burn calories at a faster rate.

So yeah, I definitely recommend PhenQ if you’re trying to lose weight. You can buy it here.

So that’s how you lose weight the way, but we’re NOT done yet!

Now I know there’s a lot to take in so what I’m going to do now is sum everything up and put it into a quick start guide to help you start losing weight as fast as possible.

And then I’m going to explain a simple way to keep the weight off afterwards so that you never gain weight again!

The Quick Start Guide!

Step 1: Get yourself a FitBit watch and let it track how many calories you’re burning off every day.

Step 2: In order to lose weight you need a calorie deficit.

However many calories your FitBit watch tells you that you burned off one day, the next day eat 500 calories less than that number. So if you burned off 2,000 calories on a Monday then on a Tuesday eat 1,500 calories.

This way you’re on a 500 calorie per day deficit and you’re always burning off more calories than you’re consuming.

Step 3: Start eating a low-carb diet as it forces the body into burning fat for energy. I recommend getting 50% of your calories from Protein, 30% from carbs and 20% from fats.

Log everything that you eat into MyFitnessPal as it will track calories and macronutrients.

I recommend creating your meal plan for the day every morning so you know exactly what you need to eat that day.

For example if you know that today you need to eat 1,500 calories with 50% protein, 30% carbs and 20% fat then create a meal plan for the day that matches those numbers. Go to my fitnesspal (when you are logged in) and then set it up like this.. (Remember, in the calories section you’ll enter however many calories you burned yesterday minus 500 for a calorie deficit.)

Again you can see an example meal plan here –

Step 4: Make intermittent fasting a part of your life. Combined with a low carb diet it’s amazing at helping you burn fat fast.

A simple way to do intermittent fasting is after you’ve eaten dinner, don’t eat again until around 1pm the next day.

You can burn fat even faster by exercising at the end of a fast!

I recommend fasting every 3-4 days however that isn’t set in stone.

Intermittent fasting is just a great way to burn fat so judge for yourself how often you feel like doing it.

I recommend at least once per week though.

Step 5: Try to exercise every day. Not only will it help you lose weight but when you get into the habit of exercising daily you’ll start to feel happier and healthier too.

Personally I find the best times to exercise are at the end of a fast at about 11:30am and on the days when I’m not fasting, first thing in the morning.

But that’s just me, you need to figure out for yourself when the best time to exercise is for you based on your schedule.

Step 6: Supplements are great. I take a multivitamin, fish oil, a probiotic, whey protein, xtend, marine phytoplankton and PhenQ.

However supplements aren’t essential and you can definitely lose weight without them.

If your goal is to lose weight and you could only get one of the supplements above then I would recommend getting PhenQ here as it just goes great with this system.

It will give your lots of energy, stop you from feeling hungry and help you burn fat faster so it goes great with this system.

So that’s the quick start guide to help. I hope everything makes sense to you.

Part 6 – Saying Goodbye To Fat Forever

Keeping the weight off after you’ve lost it is just as important as actually losing the weight in the first place.

So many people lose weight and then gain it back.

Here’s what you can do to keep the weight off..

So after you’ve lost weight your goal should be to maintain your new weight.

This means you’re going to eat a maintenance amount of calories. So instead of a calorie deficit you’ll be eating back the same amount of calories that you’ve burned off.

For example if on a Monday your FitBit calculates that you burned off 2,000 calories then on a Tuesday you should eat around 2,000 calories.

This way you won’t be gaining or losing weight but you’ll be maintaining the weight you worked hard to get to.

The next thing I should mention is that when I’m trying to maintain weight I don’t eat a low carb diet.

Instead I recommend a something like 50% carbs, 30% protein and 20% fats.

Because carbs are for energy this way you’ll have plenty of energy to enjoy life.

You’ll look great because you’ve lost weight and you’ll be eating the right amount so you’ll have lots of energy and just feel fantastic!

I still recommend doing intermittent fasting at least once per week even when you’re not trying to lose weight because it’s great at making sure you don’t gain any fat back.

And I recommend doing some exercise everyday.

Exercise isn’t just for weight loss and when you get into the routine of exercising you you’ll start to feel invigorated. Exercise is great for both the mind and the body.

I recommend P90X 3 as it only lasts 30 minutes but it’s intense but the truth is that there are thousands of ways you can exercise. So try stuff out and see what you enjoy. Read more Shark Tank Weight Loss Drink

And lastly there’s the 3 pound rule.

It’s really simple, weigh yourself once per week and if at any point you’ve gained more than 3 pounds above your goal weight then repeat the system that I’ve shared above until you’re back at your goal weight again.

Which trust me, won’t take long and to be honest I’ve if you eat healthy, exercise and do intermittent fasting at least once per week then you’ll probably never need to use the 3 pound rule.

So that’s it if you follow the system I’ve shared with you today then not only will you lose weight fast but you’ll also never get fat again.

I hope you found this guide helpful. If you have any questions at all or need any help then please leave a comment below and I’ll reply as soon as possible.

