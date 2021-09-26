In-N-Out Burgers location coming to Valencia

Another In-N-Out Burgers is coming to Valencia soon, Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. officials announced this week.

The California classic leased a 71,874-square-foot freestanding restaurant formerly occupied by El Torito.

The property, located at 27510 The Old Road, near the corner of The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway, is just three miles from another In-N-Out further south on The Old Road.

The location features ample parking and is easily accessible from Interstate 5, near the entrance to Six Flags Magic Mountain, as well as new developments, such as Newhall Ranch’s 21,000-home site, Entrada South’s 1,600 residential units and Entrada North’s 75 acres of mixed-use, according to a Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. news release.

Yair Haimoff and Randy Cude, commercial real estate advisors with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., represented the landlord, while In-N-Out was represented by Epsteen & Associates.

It is unclear as of the publication of this story when the locale is set to open.