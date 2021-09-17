InfinitiKloud Reviews 2021: Shocking Facts About Infiniti kloud USB Flash Drive

The invention of computers allows us to store and collect all kinds of important information and memories. From files to photos, music videos, your computer is likely to be the dumping ground for all the valuable things in your life. But what if your computer crashes? This question has been a reality following the wide usage of computers. Having an external storage device like InfinitiKloud as provided in this InfinitiKloud review is a solution to such friky. It is important to back up the file somewhere-usually, the hard drive will not cut it. Bulky hard drives are not only expensive, they may also be impractical.

InfinitiKloud looks like a USB, but it can save thousands of the most important files. Are you interested? Here is what you need to know about the pros and cons of this product-especially if you want to know, “Does Inifinitkloud really work?”

The data can be easily accessed from your computer or mobile phone, but what happens when any of them malfunctions or is stolen? You will lose all your cherished photos and memories. The scene of the screen dimming and the phone slipping from the pocket is not new. Instead of being in a scene where you want to know where you have never backed up your data, get a backup flash drive to avoid regretting it.

InfinitiKloud is one of the top backup flash drives on the market. I started to like how fast the drive is, and I can choose different memory capacities-enough to back up all my data.

Click Here To Buy Infinitikloud At The Lowest Available Price – Official Website

WHAT IS INFINITIKLOUD FLASH DRIVE.

Infinitikloud backup flash drive is a convenient device that can help store your photos, documents, music, and videos. Unlike cloud and other paid storage options, flash drives provide privacy for your data. Infinitikloud Backup Flash Drive promises to provide a safe backup of your data. It is not a traditional flash drive, nor is it a cloud storage device-it offers the best of both worlds.

InfinitiKloud is different from traditional USB, This is a safe and accessible data backup option.

In 2019, Infinitikloud upgraded their flash drives to provide faster speeds and better security. The new flash drive is black and has a stylish appearance. However, its early version, the red model, still looks great. Through the upgrade, InfinitiKloud promises to download faster on all devices.

This is a one-click backup flash drive, you only need to enter the product key and it will start backing up your computer. Each flash drive downloads at a speed of 100 megabytes per second, so you can back up all the data on your computer in a matter of minutes.

SPECIFICATIONS

Size: 65.3 x 27.6 x 10.6mm (with cap)

Includes: USB-C dongle, Micro USB dongle, instruction manual

Certification: FCC, CE-EMC

Speed: Up to 100 MB/s

Compatible Port: USB 2.0, 3.0

PC, Mac, and Android compatible

Built-in USB 3.0 connector

Transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s

Keyring design, making it easy to take on the go

USB-C and Micro USB dongle are included

Click Here To Buy Infinitikloud At The Lowest Available Price – Official Website

FEATURES OF INFINITIKLOUD.

One-Click Backup

Even if you have limited computer knowledge, you can easily use Infinitikloud to back up your flash drive. When you plug it into your computer’s USB port, the drive will ask you to enter a password or security key. From there, it will immediately download your files and back them up.

Unlike traditional USB flash drives, you have to select the files that need to be backed up. Infinitikloud backup flash drives browse your computer and back up all the files you organize in folders. If you add new files You need to back up the files, all you have to do is to insert the flash drive again and it will immediately start the backup process.

InfinitiKloud can detect duplicates (unless you change the file name) and will only back up recently added files, making it easier for you to back up files regularly. , or the Internet to back up files, and you don’t need to stop any other processes on your computer. It can back up data in the background while you are doing business.

Highly Portable

The Infinitikloud backup flash drive is only 2 inches, which makes it a small and lightweight drive suitable for use at home or on the go. However, the small size of InfinitiKloud makes is easier to lose, and you may need a key ring to protect it and make it more secure.

Three Storage Options

You can choose between three storage capacities for Infinitikloud backup flash drives: 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. In this way, you can choose products that meet your needs. Infinitikloud cannot be expanded to provide more storage space. If you need more than 128GB of storage space, you may need to use two memory flash drives. With three storage options, you have the opportunity to choose a flash drive that fits your budget.

,the 64 GB option can store more than 50,000 photos, and the 128 GB option can store more than 100,000 high-quality photos. Since most people only back up photos and documents, Infinitikloud has enough space for you to use. Earlier versions of flash drives, the red ones, only offered up to 64 GB of capacity-still enough to take 50,000 photos.

Faster Download Speeds

InfinitiKloud offers USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 options for faster download speeds and excellent compatibility. Flash drives can download up to 100 megabytes of data per second through the USB 2.0 port. If your computer is equipped with USB 3.0, you will enjoy faster speeds. This is enough to back up all the data on the computer in a few minutes.

Even better, you don’t need an internet connection to download quickly. If you want higher speeds, you must purchase the latest InfinitKloud drive with a black protective cover. Today, the USB 2.0 option is no longer in production, which means your flash drive will only have a high-speed option.

Compatibility

Whether you need to backup your smartphone or computer, Infinitikloud Backup Flash Drive can meet your needs. It is applicable to all iOS, Android, PC, and Mac devicess for Windows, Android, PC, and Ma.

Backs Up Files with Wide Range of Extensions

You can back up almost all types of files. It takes images with different extensions including jpg, jpeg, png, bmp, apng, gif, icns, ico, svg, and wmf. For audio, it backs up mp3, wma, wav, ogg, and flac. For videos, the flash drive takes mp4, mpeg, wmv, avi, and mov. You can also save documents with different extensions including txt, doc, pages, docx, odt, wpd, rtf, pdf, wpd, xls, xlsx, xlr, ppt, psd, pps, pptx, and numbers.

When you activate the product,InfinitiKloud scans the entire computer or phone looking for files with these extensions for backup. Due to the fact that InfinitiKloud performs a specific scan, the drive will not backup viruses that might be in your computer.

Price

The Infinitikloud Backup Flash Drive comes at an affordable price. Based on its features, I can say the flash drive is worth its price. Whether you buy the 64 GB option (which is the highest for the earlier model), or the 128 GB (the largest capacity for the newer model), you will find that the flash drive is worth your money. You can save money and get more storage space; you can order more than one device and get more savings. You can shop for four devices at a price less than that of three individual flash drives.

InfinitiKloud offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you do not like any aspect of the USB drive, you can return it to the shop and they will refund your money with no questions asked. You need to return it in its original packaging to the company back in California. Although you will pay shipping charges, you will get a better deal if you do not like the drive. However, according to the company, they seldom get returns, and when they do, it might be due to mechanical damage during shipping.

Start the product return process by writing to the company at https://support.infinitikloud.com or by calling them.

Socal Proof

I love the Infinitikloud Backup Flash Drive for its simplicity and its ease of use. From most of the user reviews I read online, most other users love it for the same reasons in addition to it being secure. InfinitiKloud has been upgrading their products and the pushing out of USB 2.0 was one of the best upgrades as users observe.

Today, users can enjoy faster speeds of up to 100 mbps. According to most users online, the first backup can take up to 10 minutes (and sometimes more) to backup as they have more than 50 GB to back up. However, subsequent backups only take a few seconds as all you need to do is download a few additional files to the flash drive.

InfinitiKloud Reviews: Can this flash drive preserve a memory

I bet you have a USB drive somewhere in your home. These handy devices are ultra-portable, and they’re easy to use. InfinitiKloud is not your regular USB, this flash drive is a revolutionary one-click backup and storage technology. It transfers your files wirelessly and it has far more space for all of your photos and files. It will protect your files from corruption, viruses and hard drive failures. It’s a wireless flash drive, so there’s nothing to install. In fact, InfinitiKloud device has built-in software.

But here’s the really cool thing about InfinitiKloud: it finds all of your files automatically. You don’t have to dig through all of the files on your computer to find the ones you want to back up. InfinitiKloud will find the files for you.

Pre-Purchase Considerations for a Backup (Flash).

Flash

There are many flash drive models on the market. Infinitikloud,and other storage devices are just a few of the top flash drives on the market. When shopping, first consider the reason for buying a flash drive. You may need to back up your computer, in which case you need more storage space, back up your jobs and work files, or transfer files from one storage device to another.

Transfer Speeds

Whether to buy USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 when considering transfer speed. USB 2.0 has been on the market for so long, but it can only transfer up to 60 megabytes per second. USB 3.0 can transfer up to 640 megabytes per second. Although USB 3.0 will work on USB 2.0 ports, the transfer speed will be suppressed. In this way, you will have expensive hardware but slow. However, some brands even offer high-speed USB flash drives for the 2.0 option.

Compatibility

If you are using Apple devices,InfinitiKloud is best if the flash drive you buy is compatible with the devices. However, it is best if the flash drive is compatible with all iOS, Android, PC, and Mac devicess in case you change your computers, or your work and home computers use different iOS, Android, PC, and Mac devicess. The Infinitikloud Backup Flash Drive is compatible with all operating devices and so are its competitors the Photoflash drive, and Photoflash drive Mobile.

Storage Needs

Your use will determine the storage space you take. The amount of data you need to backup and your device’s application will determine the capacity you pick .

Safety

Your data backup is private, and that is as InfinitiKloud should be. If your flash drive cannot be password protected, then it is not safe. If anyone can break into your flash drive even after you protect it with a password, it is not secure.

Longevity

Longevity refers to the number of times you can erase and rewrite your flash drive before the memory cells wear out. Most flash drives can last between 2,000 and 100,000 data cycles, which gives you so many years of data backup. Some flash drive manufacturers create consumer-grade and enterprise-grade flash drives with the latter lasting longer. Check out the quality of the flash drive before shopping.

Safety

Unlike cloud-storage options such as Google and Dropbox, no one can hack your flash drive as long as you keep it tucked away where no one can find it. If you have some sensitive data you are afraid hackers might access, you can back it up in your Infinitikloud Backup Flash Drive and delete it from your computer.

Again, you can protect your device with a password. When you insert into the USB port, you need to enter the security key to initiate the backup process. This way, even if someone gets hold of the flash drive, they will not access your data unless they have your security key. All you need to do is set a strong password, and you are good to go.

Longevity

If you’d rather buy a hard drive instead of a flash drive for data backup, it will be dead in between two to five years. A solid-state drive might last longer, but still not as long as the Infinitikloud Backup Flash Drive, which lasts for at least ten years. In ten years, you may have changed your computer three or more times, but the InfinitiKloud will still be there for all your data and transfer it to each of your new computers.

No matter how much you delete and download your files, the InifinitiKloud drive will still last for ten years.

Slider Protection

When out of use, the USB head hides in the slider for protection. When you need to use the flash drive, all you have to do is slide the head out. The new Infinitikloud Backup Flash Drive does not have a slider. Instead, it has a cap that protects the USB head from dust.

Accessible

The Infinitikloud Backup Flash Drive comes pre-installed with software so you can access your data fast when you need it. You only need to plug it in your computer, enter your security key, and you will have access to your files.

What are the advantages of InfinitiKloud Wireless?

According to the manufacturer, InfinitiKloud Wireless easily stores large amounts of data in small formats. This makes a larger data storage available. and is easy to handle. It enables easy backup at any time and offers a simple search function. Stored data can thus be found more quickly. The data is stored at high speed.

Click Here To Buy Infinitikloud At The Lowest Available Price – Official Website

Why should you choose InfinitiKloud Wireless?

You can be sure with your flash drive that it will not fall into the wrong hands. In addition, you save yourself the trouble of using cloud services. In the past, hackers have been able to gain access to data via cloud services. If you keep your flash drive safe, your system will always be optimally protected from hackers. You always have an effective data backup available. The flash drive is always useful if your tablet or laptop is broken or lost.

Where should you buy InfinitiKloud?

You should always buy your InfinitiKloud Wireless flash drive directly from the manufacturer. This way you can be sure that you are getting the original wireless device. If you buy from various foreign shops, you may be sent a cheap product. Many of these shops advertise original devices, but send out plagiarised products that are not of the same quality. The manufacturer is able to give you a good discount. You will also find a lot of important information about the product.

What warranty does the manufacturer offer?

If you are not satisfied with the product, you can return it to the manufacturer within 30 days without giving a reason. You will get your money back within a few working days. The InfinitiKloud Wireless is made of first-class components. The manufacturer not only offers you a hassle-free return of the flash drive if you are not satisfied, but also a fast delivery when you order it.

CONS AND PROS INFINITIKLOUD FLASH DRIVE

PROS

InfinitiKloud is Fast Storage:USB 3.0 speed for faster backups

InfinitiKloud is Portable :Small-sized and easy to carry wherever you go

InfinitiKloud is Fit for every device: Compatible with PC, Mac, Android, and iOS

One click: InfinitiKloud One-click backup with no duplicate files

Different choice of memory Storage:Choose different memory capacities

Durability: InfinitiKloud Flash Drive Lasts for ten years or more

CONS OF INFINITIKLOUD FLASH DRIVE

Although InfinitiKloud is light, the small size means that you can misplace it in your house

You can only purchase InfinitiKloud online and it takes long to ship

The protective cover can get a little rigid sometimes

CUSTOMERS’ REVIEW

Customer reviews of Infinitikloud are relatively difficult to find since this is such a new product. However, they are, for the most part, overwhelmingly positive. Customers particularly appreciate that you can continue working while you are backing up your files. The device saves a copy of each updated file version, which you can view from the tab called My Files. You can even backup multiple devices at once!

Backups don’t need to be completed more often than once a month in most cases – although if you tend to do a lot of work on your computer, you may want to back up more often than that.

Below are some reviews by the customers.

I received the InfinitiKloud SD as a gift. I installed it per the instructions.it works quite well .I don’t regret receiving it as a gift and I’m ready to have more. This flash is just awesome….J. W…New Jersey

I bought InfinitiKloud 3/2/20. It arrived about 3 months later, probably floating around in the post office.it has been helpful and dollars spent on it is worth it….Mc John.

Is Infinitikloud Worth It?

Privacy is hard to come by – and if you are looking for a way to store and support your files without having to worry about your personal security and privacy, then the Infinitikloud is the way to go. This product stores your data securely – without requiring the use of the Internet – so that your information will always be there when you need it.

It’s better than a standard USB drive, and at a price that’s much lower than most hard drives, it’s definitely a product worth considering.

Why buy InfinitiKloud?

That’s the first question most people ask when they look at this device. Can’t you just buy a regular USB hard drive and call it a day?

Technically, you could. But InfinitiKloud is wireless and designed for back-ups. It also comes with pre-installed software that automatically finds all of the files on your computer or smartphone for you. This saves you so much time. Instead of spending hours going through all of your files and deciding which ones to transfer, you can use the software program to look at all of your files at a glance. You can even choose which types of files you want to transfer.

The main benefit of InfinitiKloud is being able to protect your files – photos, documents and years of your digital life and doing it wirelessly! Time-savings and mobility are other major benefits of this device. You won’t have to rummage through all of your files by hand. I don’t know about you, but I don’t have that much time to spend backing up my files. I’d much rather be spending time with my family. And let’s face it – you’re not going to back-up all of your files if it takes forever to do it. Otherwise, you’d be doing it already. InfinitiKloud just makes it easier to get everything you want to protect onto the device for safe-keeping.

LAST VERDICT

A backup flash drive saves your data to prevent data loss if your computer, smartphone, or camera malfunctions. Once your private files are lost due to a malfunctioning computer, unless you have backed them up to a cloud backup service, there may not be any other place to find them.

The challenge of cloud backup platforms is that your private files are not safe because hackers may enter the cloud server. With a USB flash drive, hackers will not be able to access your data.

Infinitikloud backup flash drive is a convenient device when you need to back up your memory or work files. With the drive, you no longer have to worry about when your computer will fail. I like its simplicity and speed.

Because InfinitiKloud upgraded the flash drive to a version with higher capacity, I can now back up more of my data. There are no complicated accounts or use processes, and anyone can use this simple drive.

DISCLAIMER

The testimonials, statements, and opinions presented on our website are applicable to the individuals depicted. Results will vary and may not be representative of the experience of others. The testimonials are voluntarily provided and are not paid, nor were they provided with free products, services, or any benefits in exchange for said statements.

The testimonials are representative of customer experience, but the exact results and experience will be unique and individual to each customer.

Any representation concerning the number of photos that can be saved is an estimate that varies subject to several factors. The actual number of photos that can be saved may vary based on the file format, compression settings, and photo resolution.

From time to time we may mention other brands and products. Our use of these brands and products in no way indicates any relationship between us and the owners of these brands and products. Rather, any usage of third-party brands and products is considered nominative fair use under trademark law and for illustrative purposes only. All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by INFINITIKLOUD remain the property of their respective owners. The use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them. They do not sponsor or endorse our products, materials or company in any way.

Click Here To Buy Infinitikloud At The Lowest Available Price – Official Website