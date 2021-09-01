Local championship soccer team recognized by City Council

The Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley girls 2007 team received honors from the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday at City Hall for becoming the 2021 Cal South National Cup champions. “These young women left it all on the field and finished (the) season (seventh) in the country,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste. Coach Adam Waddell said it was the team’s second visit to City Hall for this accomplishment. “They set their goals each and every year and they keep accomplishing them,” he said. Team captain Gianna Costello said it’s been incredible to train with a wonderful group of girls. Costello also thanked Waddell. “He always reminds each and every one of us that hard work works.” Kev Kurdoghlian/The Signal.