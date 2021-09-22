Local Salvation Army board inducts new members

News release

Five new Santa Clarita Valley community members were inducted onto the local Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps advisory board on Aug. 18. Bob Kellar, vice chair of the advisory board, successfully recruited three of the new members and Envoy Laura Bloom recruited the other two. All five of these new members will now contribute their time and energy to “doing good works” on the SASCV Corps advisory board.

The new members are:

Sharon Bronson, field deputy for L.A. District 12 Councilman John Lee.

Stephanie English, field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, L.A. County.

Carrie Lujan, public information officer, city of Santa Clarita.

Jake Young, mortgage loan officer, American Pacific Mortgage.

Milton (Robby) Robinson, intervention specialist, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Capt. Sean Kelsey, general secretary/Los Angeles Metro coordinator for the California South Division Office of the Salvation Army, conducted the installation. The new members bring the total number of board members to 17.

After the five new members were installed, the board celebrated with a light meal and then divided into two groups (fund development and program services) to discuss and plan activities for the next four months that will achieve the advisory board’s 2021 goals.