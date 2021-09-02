Local students achieve dean’s list at TCNJ

Two local students have earned the honor of placement on the dean’s list at The College of New Jersey for the spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade-point average:

Chase Eisenberg, of Stevenson Ranch, nursing.

Daniella Fernandez, of Valencia, criminology.

