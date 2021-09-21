Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting girlfriend while she was holding infant son

A 20-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend while she held their infant son.

Late Wednesday night, law enforcement personnel responded to a report of a domestic violence incident on the 23400 block of Newhall Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument, the victim’s boyfriend physically assaulted her while she was carrying their 4-month-old son,” said Arriaga. “The victims did not sustain any injury from the incident.”

Deputies were informed, after completing their initial investigation, that the suspect had fled the scene soon after the alleged assault.

“Deputies learned the suspect was at his residence,” said Arriaga. “They arrived at the 19000 block of Fairweather Street in Canyon Country and arrested him without incident.”

The suspect was arrested at approximately 1 a.m. on suspicion of spousal battery and child endangerment. He was held in lieu of $25,000 bail, but released on bond later that same day.