Man killed in off-roading vehicle crash identified as 54-year-old Acton resident

County law enforcement officials identified on Tuesday the man killed in an Antelope Valley off-roading collision last month.

Michael Graves, 54, of Acton, was reportedly killed after being ejected from his 2006 Yamaha Rhino — a utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, with side-by-side passenger seating — while heading southbound of Aliso Canyon Road, north of Avenue Y-8, on Aug. 25 at approximately 9:10 p.m.

“For reasons still under investigation, (Graves) allowed (his UTV) to veer to the right and travel off the roadway onto the west shoulder of Aliso Canyon Road,” reads the California Highway Patrol incident report filed in the Antelope Valley. “(Graves) steered (the UTV) to the left and lost control of (the UTV).”

The off-roading vehicle is believed to have then traveled out of control until it left the east road edge, subsequently overturning down an embankment, investigators said.

“(Graves) was ejected and from (the UTV) and suffered fatal injuries,” CHP officials said in the report. “(The UTV) came to rest on its roof down the embankment.”

The report states that alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in the collision.

“This is the 40th person killed so far this year in the CHP Antelope Valley jurisdiction (SR-14 and unincorporated Los Angeles County),” officials said. “You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic sign and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired, and always wearing your seatbelt.”

Anyone with any additional information can contact Officer J. Parks of CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.