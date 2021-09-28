Man killed in solo crash identified

By Jose Hererra

Signal Staff Writer

The man killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision in which he crashed into a wall on Sept. 12 has been identified as 27-year-old Pedro Ramirez, of Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. on the 26000 block of Sand Canyon Road. According to the coroner’s report, the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the collision, but investigators are awaiting a toxicology report, said Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Preliminary reports indicate Ramirez, who was reportedly the sole occupant of the vehicle, was traveling eastbound on Placerita Canyon Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign, colliding with a tree and flying across Sand Canyon Road, then colliding with a block wall, according to Shreves.