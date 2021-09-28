NJ Diet Reviews: Does a DNA Based Diet Work?

There seems to be a new diet emerging every week, with a continuous push for the latest fad, program, cleanse, or detox. There are thousands of books, countless webinars, and platforms dedicated to losing stubborn pounds effortlessly. These plans include almost every combination of food under the sun. High-carb, low-carb, no-carb, high-fat, plant-based, sugar-free, and prepackaged programs all promise the same thing. For anyone that’s tried losing weight in the past, the programs seem to offer nothing more than a generic plan that can’t accommodate everyone.

How Nutrigenomics is Changing Weight Loss

While still a relatively new discipline, the scientific approach focuses on connecting health, nutrition, and our genes. It highlights how our bodies react to the foods we eat, whether it’s intolerance or susceptibility to disease. A DNA-based diet can showcase the best approach to personal weight loss, according to the scientific findings. Genetic analysis of our genes can offer substantial insight into our daily requirements nutritionally. They improve weight loss efforts by combining strong genetic propensity with the ability to cater to nutritional goals.

How Do DNA-based Diets Work?

You’re probably familiar with the generic weight loss plan if you’ve been trying to lose weight. These plans are designed to target a large group of people without considering individual makeup or genetics. The DNA-based diet starts with an intense scan of the body. Medical professionals will establish a baseline for every individual, using a comprehensive analysis of blood, saliva, hair, and biological markers. This analysis includes gene assessment, which details the “bad” genes that may predispose us to medical conditions, and “good” genes that may assist with weight loss goals. The assessment allows doctors to encompass a plan that maximizes the good genes while suppressing the bad genes.

Understanding Nutrigenomic Evaluation

The medical evaluation will provide biomarkers on 150 different genes within the body. They offer detailed insight into an individual’s overall health and wellbeing, including any potential risks. Testing continues further through 2000 biomarkers that can distinguish appropriate weight-loss methods. The test will aid doctors in offering your custom diet plan, bringing a customized approach to medical weight loss. DNA-based diets also work extensively through optimizing nutrition, meaning you’ll receive targeted supplements to enhance your body’s performance overall. These supplements will encourage optimal weight loss while healing the body from the inside out.

How do Diets Compare with Traditional Plans?

When considering a nutrigenomic-based diet, the most popular formulations are those backed by science and monitored by medical professionals. NJ diet reviews outline these specifications for the plan, with a strong focus on optimal fat burning. The four-step diet has countless positive reviews online, with several stating high weight loss within 40 days. The NJ Diet offers participants a critical body reset that maximizes healing through optimal health. The strict diet plan and supplements aim to rid toxins, fix deficiencies, improve overall health, and remove weight. After completing the program, participants are given a thorough information session, focusing on diet, nutrition, genetic breakdown, and keeping the weight off permanently.

Scientific Studies on Genetic Influence in Dieting

NJ Diet Reviews on Medical Daily indicate a high level of success on the program, detailing the significance behind DNA-based diets over generic programs that attempt to help everyone the same way. Reviews also include two scientific studies performed on the influence of genetics in weight loss overall.

One study completed by Interleukin Genetics followed 34 people trying to lose weight. Half of the participants were placed on a generic diet plan, while others were matched with a DNA-based program. The study found that those following a nutrigenomic diet lost twice as much weight while on the program than their generic counterparts.

A study performed through Stanford University followed 141 women throughout a year. These women were divided into four types of diets, including a low-carb, very low-fat, ultra-low-carb, and standard program. The genetics were evaluated after the study to determine diet efficiency. The results highlighted that women matched with their genetic makeup lost 2.5 times the weight than women who didn’t match up with the genetic profile.

Who Should Try the DNA-based Diet Plan?

Individuals struggling with weight loss should consider a genetic-based program whenever possible. Those wanting to lose large amounts of weight are exceptional candidates; as the body heals, it increases overall weight loss. These programs are ideal if you’ve tried countless programs without success or have previously lost weight and regained it shortly after.

Can These Programs be Shared?

These programs offer completely customized options for weight loss, specifically tailored to the participant. Doctors customize the diet, exercise regimen, and nutritional supplementation according to the genetic and biological profile. While one person may need extensive supplements to ensure optimal health and wellbeing (in the case of a nutritional deficiency, for example), another may need a couple to achieve the same results. The NJ Diet program works the prescribed supplements into the overall wellness plan of every participant. Due to the genetic nature of these programs, sharing the program isn’t feasible.

Are DNA-based Diets Safe?

Along with a complete biological breakdown of your overall health, the NJ Diet offers comprehensive medical supervision throughout the program. Users will check in weekly with their doctor to ensure the wellness and safety of the participants. The medical professionals will also monitor the program’s success with each individual to ensure that optimal fat levels are being burned (as opposed to water weight). The program may be adjusted over time if a participant plateaus or is struggling.