One injured in crash involving city bus

Law enforcement responds to a traffic collision involving a city of Santa Clarita bus on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

At least one person was injured following a Canyon Country traffic collision involving a city of Santa Clarita bus on Thursday.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue just after 10 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

One patient was transported to the hospital in unknown condition as a result of the crash, Narvaez said.

It was unclear whether the patient was a passenger in the vehicle or bus, Narvaez added.

The other vehicle involved in the collision appeared to have been a tow truck.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS