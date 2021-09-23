One injured in crash involving city bus

At least one person was injured following a Canyon Country traffic collision involving a city of Santa Clarita bus on Thursday.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue just after 10 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

One patient was transported to the hospital in unknown condition as a result of the crash, Narvaez said.

It was unclear whether the patient was a passenger in the vehicle or bus, Narvaez added.

The other vehicle involved in the collision appeared to have been a tow truck.