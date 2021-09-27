PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Reviews – Side Effects Complaints or Real Ingredients?

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a natural formula that uses herbal ingredients to help people burn excess fat and control appetite while maintaining energy. According to phenq.com, this supplement can be used instead of a meal without having to worry about encountering nutritional deficiencies. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is likely to act as a wholesome meal, providing all the nutrients, minerals, and vitamins side by side while managing weight loss.

Weight loss is something that everyone desires, and that too at a high speed and without having to work too hard for it. Unfortunately, the conventional weight loss methods are long and require a lot of restrictions in terms of diet. Most people are unable to follow these diet restrictions as they either require a lot of meal preparations or force them to cut out every delicious item off their routine. And even if they attempt to go on a diet plan, it is really hard to follow through as the busy lifestyle of today does not allow one to spend hours in the kitchen preparing diet food. So what else can be done?

One possible route to weight loss that is healthy and equally beneficial is the use of meal replacement shakes. These shakes are equipped with enough nutrients and minerals to nourish your body side by side while triggering weight loss. One such product that you can consider using is the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake.

What is this protein shake and can it really be used instead of a meal? How does it trigger weight loss? All this has been discussed in this detailed PhenQ Complete Meal Shake review below.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Review

The conventional weight loss diet plans are miserably failing; for the two main reasons.

These diet plans are too restrictive and focus on completely cutting off everything remotely delicious from the daily meals. As a result, the followers feel miserable and unhappy and eventually end up straying from the diet plan or giving up on the whole.

The usual dietary plans involve specialized meals that require preparation on almost a daily basis. With the current busy lifestyle, people find it difficult to comply and spend time in the kitchen prepping these meals and prefer taking dine-outs from a nearby burger or pizza joint.

In such circumstances when following the conventional diet plan almost seems impossible, people are giving up on their dream of becoming lean and thin once again. However, this is not something that’s encouraged by the experts since obesity, in the long run, can lead to various complications; it even cuts off the lifespan significantly. So what you need to do is find an alternative plan to lose weight and control your unhealthy cravings, and the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake can be a likely solution for it.

As the name suggests, PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a product that you can use instead of a meal to trigger weight loss while suppressing unhealthy cravings. According to phenq.com, this shake features a science-backed formula that can improve fat burning while fulfilling your nutritional needs. The manufacturers of this drink have ensured that it includes all the nutritive elements so that while you are losing weight, you do not feel energy-deprived.

What is PhenQ Complete Meal Shake?

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a meal replacement drink created by a company PhenQ which is renowned for its weight loss products. Just like any other meal replacement drink, you can use this one as well to equip your body with all essential nutrients, including minerals, vitamins, protein, fats, and fats among others.

According to the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake official website, this drink can be used in place of a regular meal to trigger weight loss. For example, instead of having your regular lunch, you can simply consider taking this shake. Another way that you can use PhenQ shakes is as a midday snack so that you can avoid indulging in any unhealthy snacks. Lastly, the shake can also be used to supplement your active lifestyle in the gym.

Multiple PhenQ Complete Meal Shake reviews have mentioned it as a complete nutritional formula that comes with 24 different vitamins and minerals. With each serving, it can provide your body with 13 grams of healthy fat and 16 grams of protein. What’s more, the company has regarded this formula as keto-friendly and completely sugar-free. It includes multiple ingredients that can burn excess fat, reduce hunger pangs, and manage appetite while keeping you charged all day long.

An additional feature of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is its delicious taste. The company has ensured that the shake tastes so delicious that it may feel like you are cheating on your diet. This is likely going to help with compliance and keep users engaged in religiously using it for a long time.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is currently available at exclusively reduced prices at phenq.com. So place an order today before you miss out on the stock.

How Does PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Work?

The market contains lots of weight loss shakes and drinks for better fat burning and body weight optimization. So why is it that you should consider investing in PhenQ Meal Shake? The secret lies in the way it works to accelerate fat loss.

Let’s take a detailed look into how PhenQ meal shake works.

AMPK Activation

The PhenQ Complete Meal Shake ingredients have been combined in such a way that they can turn on the metabolic switch and maximize it. For this purpose, these ingredients target an enzyme called AMPK. Also known as AMP-activated protein kinase, this enzyme is needed by the body to target all the fat cells and burn them at a fast speed. When AMPK is activated, the body converts into a fat-burning machine full of energy that works on disposing of excess fat layers from different parts of the body.

The body is naturally equipped with AMPK; however, due to different factors, its activity usually slows down. As a result, the body is unable to burn fat and keep accumulating excessive layers. However, when you start using the PhenQ shake, this enzyme undergoes activation which can then lead to weight loss.

Induction of Satiety

There are multiple weight loss drinks and fat-burning potions in the market that are advertised to have thermogenic properties to trigger metabolism and suppress cravings. However, most of them are not likely to work because none of them end up giving you a feeling of fullness. This is because such drinks do not have enough vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and fat that can induce this feeling. As a result, users are left feeling hungry all the time and end up getting snacks that interrupt the process of weight loss.

However, the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake works differently as the core ingredients in it are loaded with vitamins and minerals. So this shake can provide all the required nutrients and minerals that help keep you fuller so that you do not indulge in unhealthy eating.

Enriched Composition

As mentioned by the company, PhenQ meal shake comes packed with necessary minerals and vitamins that the body needs to function properly. With every glass of this shake, your body gets 24 vitamins and minerals along with 13g and 16g of fat and protein, respectively from natural sources. In addition to this, the PhenQ Meal Shake also includes certain unique ingredients that not many supplements include, for example, KSM-66 ashwagandha to improve mood and energy. Another important and rare ingredient is InnoSlim, a patented formula known to aid weight loss by upping the AMPK response in the body.

What Are The Main PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Ingredients?

To satisfy the customers and assure them that the company is not hiding anything from its potential customers, the official website has released a complete list of all the ingredients included in this supplement. With this transparency, users can easily decide if they wish to proceed with buying PhenQ Complete Meal Shake.

More information on PhenQ Complete Meal Shake ingredients can be found below.

InnoSlim (250 mg)

Inno-Slim is a patented formula made with the help of natural plant extracts all of which tend to possess weight loss properties. The formula includes some of nature’s most powerful ingredients like astragalus and ginseng that help suppress the appetite. With suppressed appetite, you are less likely to overeat which supplements weight loss.

KSM-66 Ashwagandha (300 mg)

KSM-66 is another patented product containing Ashwagandha, a herbal ingredient that has close ties with weight loss. It is one of the most important PhenQ Complete Meal Shake ingredients as it has been advertised as the most powerful form of ashwagandha. Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb and can help improve muscle power by a great deal. Moreover, it also helps increase endurance and decreases stress levels significantly. This ultimately helps further with weight loss.

Pea Protein (12 gm)

The human body naturally requires an adequate amount of protein for rebuilding muscle fibers, especially if you are active and lead a healthy lifestyle. For this purpose, it is important to replenish your amino acids which are the building blocks of protein. Fortunately, this ingredient has been added to the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake to help provide enough amino acids to the body.

Each serving contains around 12 grams of pea protein which includes 9 essential amino acids i.e. isoleucine, leucine, valine, iron, and arginine. Moreover, these amino acids provided by pea protein are also highly digestible and help your body pack on proteins as you lose weight.

MCT Coconut Oil (13 gm)

The PhenQ Complete Meal Shake company has also added 13 grams of MCT coconut oil per serving. This oil has been used for quite some time in order to accelerate weight loss and boost energy. As per the official company, this oil has been regarded as the “brain butter” as it can improve cognition and other neural functions. At the same time, this ingredient can also switch your body from a carb-burning mode to a fat-burning mode, thereby triggering weight loss. MCT oil also helps induce fullness in order to avoid you from eating excessively.

Reishi Mushroom Extract (100 mg)

Reishi Mushroom is known as a popular adaptogen that has been a part of the traditional Asian culture and used for various medicinal purposes. Known as the mushroom of immortality by the company, it has been added to the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake because it can boost energy, reduce fatigue and well-regulated blood sugar levels.

Linseed Flour (11 gm)

Linseed flour is another important ingredient in this meal replacement shake that helps improve gut health, manage inflammation, strengthen the health of the heart, normalize bowel habits, and suppress appetite. Numerous other benefits have been attributed to the use of this ingredient in addition to its nutrient-rich profile.

Hemp Protein (1.5 gm)

Hemp protein has been added to the list of PhenQ Meal Shake ingredients to complement the pea protein. The former comes loaded with vitamins, fiber, minerals, antioxidants, and omega-3s. Moreover, using hemp protein can also cut down hunger pangs and keep sugar levels in check.

Brown Rice Protein (1.5 gm)

Brown Rice Protein is a type of vegan protein that comes from brown rice. In conjunction with hemp protein and pea protein, this ingredient can improve muscle power.

Multiple Vitamins & Minerals:

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake also includes a good variety of minerals and vitamins in different forms. Some of them include calcium carbonate, magnesium phosphate, potassium chloride, ascorbic acid, di-calcium phosphate anhydrous, zinc aspartate, calcium D-pantothenate, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3 preparation, thiamin hydrochloride, and more. All these nutrients, vitamins, and minerals can contribute to general well-being and help maintain the body in a good state of health.

Miscellaneous Ingredients

In addition to the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake ingredients mentioned above, it also includes sodium chloride, reduced fat cocoa powder, sucralose, and flavoring choline bitartrate.

Is PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Legit? Pros and Cons

As PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a new addition to the supplement market, most people may not be sure whether or not to invest in it. The following list of PhenQ pros and cons will help clear the confusion.

PROS

This protein shake serves as a replacement for one entire meal

Despite being a shake, it can satisfy your hunger and prevent you from indulging in unwanted, unnecessary cravings

The formula includes 24 key minerals and vitamins to help you nourish your health

The entire formula contains 269 calories only so that you do not cross your daily caloric limit

The PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is low in carbs so it can be added to your keto diet or intermittent fasting regime

The shake comes in the form of two delicious flavors i.e. vanilla and chocolate

The ingredients included in the formula are natural and derived from good-quality sources only

All ingredients have been researched well and supported by scientific evidence

Every order comes with a 60-day refund policy that protects your money

Consuming this shake every day helps lower your cravings and manage appetite

CONS

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is only available online through its official website (phenq.com). There is no offline availability.

It may not be suitable to drink for people in special circumstances, like pregnancy.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Benefits

As mentioned by the official company as well as multiple PhenQ Complete Meal Shake reviews, users can expect multiple benefits with this shake if they take it every day as unstructured. Though individual results may vary, some of these benefits are explained below.

It is a full replacement shake that comes loaded with multiple nutrients and fats. The ingredients in its composition are also unique and some of them are extremely rare to be found in other weight loss supplements.

The core formula of this supplement can help activate the AMPK enzyme in the body. As a result, users can expect a rapid drop in their body weight.

Unlike other weight loss supplements that leave a user feeling low on energy and extremely hungry, PhenQ Complete Meal Shake provides similar results in terms of weight while ensuring that an adequate level of satiety and fullness is achieved. In this way, users are unlikely to indulge in unhealthy cravings that may disturb their weight loss process.

Weight loss is a tedious process that often leaves the body low on energy. However, the creators have formulated this particular shake in such a way that it helps boost energy levels while triggering fat loss. So users can easily carry on with their routine workout activities while consuming it.

Another important benefit to expect from PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is increased muscle strength. The formula is powered by three natural sources of protein that help speed up muscle building and work on increasing stamina, endurance and muscle power.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is easy to prepare and consume; therefore, it is ideal for a person with a busy lifestyle. It does not involve lengthy preparations as you can simply drink it as a replacement for one of your meals.

The shake comes in two tasty flavors that the customers can choose and enjoy. The company believes that this shake is so delicious that it may almost feel like a cheat meal.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Side Effects and Safety Evaluation

As per the official website, the fact that PhenQ Complete Meal Shake only includes natural ingredients makes it a likely safe option to consume on a daily basis. Moreover, these ingredients are sourced from trustable vendors that provide highly effective and chemical-free extracts. Each ingredient added to this shake has been explicitly mentioned on the website accompanied by its exact dosage so that there is no confusion regarding its safety.

Despite a very less possibility of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake side effects, the company still recommends certain people to contact a doctor before they add it to their daily routine. These include:

Pregnant females

Lactating mothers

People with pre-diagnosed medical conditions

Individuals below the age of 18 years

People taking other medicines or supplements

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Dosage Guidelines

The company behind PhenQ Complete Meal Shake suggests using this supplement in the following three steps:

Take a glass of water, shake, milk, or any beverage of your choice and add 1-2 scoops of the powder. The choice of beverage is on the user; however, the company recommends using the one without sugar in it. Ideally, 50.7 grams of powder must be mixed in 300 to 400 mL of liquid.

Stir the powder properly so that it dissolves. Drink in one sitting

Repeat as much as three times a day for exceptional weight loss benefits among others

Where to Buy PhenQ Complete Meal Shake at Best Prices Online?

To purchase your very own bag of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake, visit phenq.com today. Remember that it is the only official platform selling this supplement and you must only place an order through it if you wish to get a legit product. Any other third-party seller is to be considered as a PhenQ Complete Meal Shake scam.

At the moment, the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is available at a price of $83.34 for two bags. However, further discounts can be achieved by subscribing to the offers. This will let you enjoy 10% off on your future orders. If you wish to add an additional bag to your order, you can do it at an extra cost of only $36.66.

Each bag contains 16 servings which means that the two-bag deal is enough for a whole month if a single user is using them. With this deal, each serving of the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake costs around $2.45 only. There are two exciting flavors to choose from which include vanilla and chocolate. However, the company is working on expanding this list in the future with the introduction of new flavors, like pumpkin spice, peanut butter, and more.

With every order, users get a refund offer according to which they can request for their money back if the product fails to meet their expectations. This offer extends to 60 days from the order of purchase.

For more information, you can contact the PhenQ team via the following platforms:

Email Form: https://phenq.com/pages/contact-us

Phone: +1 (646) 513 2632

HQ Address: 12 Payne Street, Glasgow, UK G4 0LF

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Reviews – Final Verdict

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a weight loss shake with natural ingredients to burn fat at a high speed while improving general body health. It comes equipped with powerful natural agents that are loaded with all necessary vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Using it as instructed can not only turn your body into a fat-burning machine but may also improve energy levels, build stamina, and enhance cognition. The prices are nominal and further discounts can be obtained by signing up.

