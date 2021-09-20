Revitaa Pro Reviews [Updated] – Don’t Buy Revitaa Pro Till You Read This

In modern times stress is the most dangerous threat to our overall well-being. Because apart from affecting mental health, it also jeopardizes the normal functioning of our bodies. And this, in turn, makes our bodies the breeding grounds for multifarious health problems like heart diseases, digestive disorders, insomnia, persistent headaches, and even loss of memory and focus, in some rare instances.

There is a direct relation between obesity and stress. This relation which was discovered many decades ago has been one of the most intriguing subjects of medical exploration ever since. A scientific abstract published in 2012 on the US National Library of Medicine, takes into consideration results from studies carried out to learn more about the effects of chronic social stress on obesity. The abstract discusses in particular the role that social stress has on food preferences and the distribution of adipose tissue in specific regions of the body. The evidence from both human and animal studies demonstrate that stress tends to change the pattern of food consumption and promotes craving for nutrient-rich comfort foods.

Stress induced overeating continues to be one of the leading causes of obesity all over the world, especially in the United States. According to a recent report, 42% of the adults in the US have reported gaining an undesired 29 pounds (13.15 kg) on an average over the past year.

Stress can emanate from various factors. Initially, as we begin to experience pressure situations, we may notice a sharp decrease in appetite. But when the stress continues to linger over a prolonged period, we observe a substantial spike in our hunger levels. And why is this so? This is because when we are stressed, the level of cortisol rises. It is the main stress hormone in our body.

What is Cortisol?

Also known as hydrocortisone, cortisol belongs to the family of glucocorticoids. Glucocorticoids are steroid hormones produced in the cortex, which is the outer part of the adrenal glands. Glucocorticoids are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Similarly, cortisol which is also one of the glucocorticoids is made in the cortex of the adrenal glands and then released into the bloodstream. The blood then carries the hormone throughout the body. Cortisol plays a major role in controlling our mood dynamics. Some other functions of cortisol include:

Regulating metabolism and blood pressure

Maintaining salt and water balance

Decreasing inflammation

Increasing blood sugar

Managing the way our body uses the three primary nutrients – carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

Cortisol is also responsible for controlling our sleep patterns and improving energy levels so that we can manage stress. It also helps in regaining balance later on.

Rising levels of cortisol and weight gain

Cortisol is why we start to overeat when we are under too much pressure. According to some experts, when we reach a certain level of stress, our body gets the impression that all the calories have been consumed by it in handling its response to dire circumstances. Hence, our body feels the need to compensate for the lost calories. And it does so by overeating.

But in actuality, there is no such requirement because our body already has enough calories stored for carrying out its daily functions. So when there is an increase in the levels of the stress hormone, it also results in insulin levels rising. This leads to a decrease in blood sugar levels, which makes us more inclined towards junk food. The relation between stress and weight gain is like a vicious cycle. As the amount of stress shoots, so does the level of cortisol. This leads to skewed eating patterns and an inevitable increase in weight.

The weight loss industry

Following the processes involved in weight loss, however, is not a cakewalk. These are time-consuming, laborious activities, interspersed with alternating periods of fear, anxiety, and depression every time your weight validator, the weighing machine throws up a result you don’t desire. This is why most of us turn to the weight loss industry for a quick solution to our obesity problems. The American weight loss and diet control market notched up an all-time high record of 78 billion dollars in 2019.

This ever-burgeoning weight loss industry is mostly full of proprietorships, partnerships, and corporations with each one claiming to own some magic tricks up its sleeves. But unfortunately, a vast majority of these businesses are like empty vessels making too much noise with no substantial results. The ingenious techniques, products, diets, or other kinds of solutions they offer, to attract potential customers are more like money traps rather than any verified solution for weight loss. So in this melee of multistranded weight loss options, it is difficult to grab the one that will come at least somewhere close to eliminating your weight gain problems.

Several of these health supplements are primarily concerned with treating the symptoms associated with weight gain. But how many of them work towards addressing the causes relating to an increase in weight like stress for example? Stress remains one of the most threatening causes of weight gain as it also brings along a host of other health problems in its wake as discussed previously. So as long as the stress is at a low to moderate level, it is manageable. But if it keeps increasing unabated, we need to seriously do something about reducing it.

In this article, we will review a newly launched health supplement that questions the very foundation of other such products available in the market. Its makers launch a scathing attack on their competitors saying the over-promising products fail the customers as they don’t address the root cause of weight gain. And they are in fact the first company to come out with a life-changing product that will reduce weight, eliminate stress and give you an exuberant health. So let us learn more about the nitty-gritty of this new product.

Revitaa Pro

To address the cause of stress, in managing weight issues, the latest product to hop aboard the dietary supplements express is Revitaa Pro. According to the official website of the product, it is 100% gluten-free and non-GMO. This means the dietary weight-loss health formulation is neither made with genetically engineered ingredients nor does it derive its ingredients from any of the genetically modified organisms. So, Revitaa Pro consists only of organic components and is, therefore, absolutely natural.

The website declares that apart from managing stress and reducing weight, Revitaa Pro will also help in strengthening your heart health. The product is safe to use as it does not contain any additives or harmful substances.

This dietary weight loss health supplement is made in the USA, in an FDA-approved facility by incorporating the best manufacturing practices. Revitaa Pro is unique in a way that unlike other health supplements it aims at reducing the high cortisol levels, one of the main culprits behind unexpected weight gain. In stressful situations, we tend to consume comfort foods that mostly comprises fats and sugars. This results in the release of serotonin, the key hormone that gives us a sense of well-being.

This product aims to stimulate serotonin naturally by lowering cortisol levels. If there is an adequate secretion of serotonin in our bodies, we will remain happy and satisfied all the time. This way, the overdependence on food for deriving a similar amount of comfort from will automatically come down. To reduce the level of cortisol and boost the production of serotonin, Revitaa Pro uses resveratrol as its main ingredient. It is procured directly from Japanese knotweed, originating in the alpine mountains of Japan, but now also grown in the US. The formula has been designed keeping in mind the clinically proven quantities to trigger a reduction in the high levels of cortisol, eliminate anxiety and reduce fat around the midsection of your body.

Click Here to Buy Revitaa Pro at the Lowest Available Price – Official Website

What is knotweed and Resveratrol?

The scientific name of Japanese knotweed is Polygonum Cuspidatum. But in Chinese, it is also known as Hu zhang. It is a member of the buckwheat family and was first introduced in the United States in the 1800s. The root of this plant which is an excellent source of resveratrol is extensively used in traditional Chinese and Japanese medicine. Resveratrol belongs to the group of organic compounds known as polyphenols. They are believed to work as antioxidants, safeguarding the body against damage which makes us more susceptible to life-threatening illnesses like cancer and heart diseases. The skin of red grapes, berries and peanuts are the main sources of this organic compound. But the resveratrol used in health supplements is mostly extracted from the Japanese knotweed. Other sources of this compound used in health supplements may include red grapes or red wine.

As far as Revitaa Pro is concerned, the makers have disclosed upfront the quantities of the ingredients used in the formulation of this product. The star ingredient of Revitaa Pro is resveratrol, no doubt. But other ingredients like coridalis yanhusuo, prickly pear and passiflora incarnata have been used too. You can easily compare Revitaa Pro with other weight loss dietary supplements available online. This product comes in the form of capsules and each capsule contains 600 mg of resveratrol.

Benefits of Resveratrol

Some benefits of resveratrol are:

Controls high blood pressure – Resveratrol is an antioxidant, which is thought to dilate the blood vessels. This allows blood to flow through them smoothly reducing blood pressure. This organic compound is also believed to restore optimal heart function by bringing down cholesterol levels in the blood.

Prevents brain damage – The anti-inflammatory properties of resveratrol help in removing brain fog and boost memory and focus. Resveratrol also reduces anxiety, stabilizes the mood and induces a feeling of happiness and overall well-being. Its neuroprotective properties also enable establishing strong communication between the brain and the nervous system.

Prevents cancer – Resveratrol is believed to have anti-cancer effects. The anti-inflammatory properties present in resveratrol lower oxidative stress, prevent free radical damage and, reduce inflammation. As a consequence, this compound helps in suppressing the development of cancer cells and prevents tumor growth.

Regulates blood sugar levels – Resveratrol is known to improve glucose homeostasis. It is a state in which the balance of insulin and glucagon help to keep blood glucose inside the body stable. When blood sugar levels increase, the pancreas generates more insulin and when blood sugar levels come down, the pancreas secretes glucagon to increase them. Resveratrol provides insulin resistance by stimulating sirtuin. Sirtuins belong to the family of proteins that promote cellular growth. They play an important role in keeping the cell in balance and regulate metabolism in insulin-target organs. By increasing insulin resistance, resveratrol also reduces the risk of heart diseases in diabetics.

Improves digestive health – Resveratrol is believed to be a natural laxative that relieves constipation, reduces stomach cramps and, other gastrointestinal issues.

Improves skin and hair – The anti-aging properties of resveratrol reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots on your skin. They also prevent age-related hair loss and increase the production of hair cells by boosting mitochondrial function. A robust mitochondrial function helps in strengthening the hair follicles that results in improved hair growth.

Regulates cortisol – We already know how anxiety induces levels of cortisol to rise in the blood. Resveratrol has been included as an important part of this health supplement to reduce anxiety by relaxing the neurons. As the level of stress reduces, you feel less sluggish and more rejuvenated. So by combating stress and anxiety resveratrol helps in boosting brain function which enables the maintenance of cortisol at healthy levels.

Triggers weight loss – Resveratrol promotes a gradual weight loss in individuals by reducing hunger cravings. It gives you a quick sense of fullness after you have had the optimum portion of your intake, thus, preventing you from overindulging. Yet, it does not deprive you of your nutritional needs. This way it helps in bringing about a healthy reduction in weight.

Some research studies show that resveratrol also plays a key role in protecting ovarian health, and improving pulmonary function. In addition, to this, resveratrol may also help in treating rheumatoid arthritis, testicular disorders and male infertility.

How does Revitaa Pro work?

Now let us see how this health supplement works in eliminating the excess fat around the belly and reducing high levels of cortisol.

Supercharged with an ancient Japanese 8-second recharge formula, Revitaa Pro first targets the high cortisol levels in the blood and then works on the stubborn fat deposited in various parts of the body.

Since resveratrol is a rich source of potassium, vitamin A and C, magnesium, zinc and phosphorous, using Revitaa Pro will improve your overall health. Our body uses these minerals in performing various functions like keeping the bones healthy, maintaining brain and heart health and keeping the muscles working properly. Minerals are also important in the production of hormones and enzymes.

Using Revitaa Pro will offer you the following benefits:

Significant reduction in the body mass index

Optimized levels of sugar and cholesterol in the blood

Improved blood circulation and optimum blood pressure levels

Optimum levels of cortisol in the blood

Protection against serious brain related illnesses like Alzheimer

Reduction in cravings for junk food

Relief from joint pain

Remarkable improvement in hair and skin conditions

Improved immune function

Reduction in stress, anxiety and fatigue

Improved sleep cycle

Enhanced self-esteem



Who created the Revitaa Pro?

According to the website, this product was created by someone known as John Miller. As is the case with most health supplements, this product too was the result of several years’ of Miller’s personal struggle with weight loss.

Miller’s obesity problems led him to experiment with resveratrol. After he got some success with the ingredient, he began trying various formulations. The product that is now available has been created by blending the different ingredients in clinically proven quantities by experts in the field. The basic formula, however, remains the one used by John Miller.

Lowdown on the other ingredients found in Revitaa Pro

We have already discussed the benefits of resveratrol in detail. Now let us look at some other ingredients used in this product that are also natural and procured from local farmers who grow their plants in the most conducive conditions.

Corydalis Yanhusuo – The tuber and the root of this plant are used for medicinal purposes. It is believed to serve the following functions:

Regulate blood pressure

Optimize blood sugar levels

Manage moderate depression

Control mild mental disorders

Work as a mild sedative

Relax spasms in the small intestine

Cure limb tremors

Heal severe nerve damage

Prickly Pear – It is a kind of cactus that is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. Prickly pear may help in reducing blood sugar, cholesterol, and inflammation.

Passiflora Incarnata – Commonly known as passion flower, it has been traditionally used in the treatment of anxiety, insomnia, seizures and hysteria.

Phosphorous – A randomized clinical trial from 2015 found phosphorous to have a significant impact on BMI, waist circumference and appetite levels of individuals.

Potassium – Potassium helps in stopping water retention and also promotes muscle building.

Zinc – Zinc helps in improving your immune system and metabolism function.

Manganese – Manganese performs a plethora of functions like:

Helping the body form connective tissue

Helping the body form bones

Helping the body form blood clotting factors

Helping the body form sex hormones

Metabolizing fat and carbohydrates

Regulating blood sugar levels

Absorbing calcium

Helping in normal brain and nerve function[Text Wrapping Break]

Is there any scientific evidence to support the claims?

Like all other health supplements this product has also not been subjected to clinical trials to prove its efficacy and effectiveness. But the main ingredient, resveratrol has been the subject of many clinical studies and continues to be so. Not just resveratrol, numerous scientific studies have also been conducted on other active ingredients and components found in Revitaa Pro, supporting their benefits in reducing stress, triggering weight loss and improving overall health.

The product website offers some articles and references in this regard. For example, there is an article on resveratrol supplements available on Web MD, the popular publisher of news and information relating to human health and well-being. It points to some early research that suggests how resveratrol can prove beneficial in preventing heart diseases by lowering inflammation and bad cholesterol. Researchers also believe resveratrol activates the SIRT1 gene, responsible for protecting the body against the effects of obesity and age-related diseases.

According to an article published in Medical News Today, researchers have linked stress to problems with hunger control. We know keeping appetite under check, is the key to losing weight. Resveratrol is believed to reduce cortisol levels, the hormone that increases appetite and is linked to stress. It also helps in the release of the hormone leptin, known for suppressing appetite.

Resveratrol is a natural food ingredient found in more than 70 species of plants. Several studies have shown that resveratrol possesses a very high amount of antioxidant. Resveratrol also demonstrates antitumor activity and is considered a potential candidate for prevention and treatment of different types of cancer. Some studies even go on to suggest that resveratrol is able to prevent all the stages of carcinogenesis.

How to use the Revitaa Prp?

The recommended dose of this health supplement is one capsule twice a day. It is best to take one of them before breakfast and the next one before dinner. You must have each capsule with 8-ounce of water to get the most effective results. When you take these pills with adequate water, it helps in better absorption into the blood. These pills work best through accumulation, so try not to miss a dose as this will take you a few steps back from your goal.

You can also take two capsules together, but never exceed the recommended dose as resveratrol is known to cause upset stomach in some people. It might also lead to some other side effects we probably don’t know of yet. According to the US National Library of Medicine, upto 1500 mg of resveratrol is safe for consumption within a 24-hour window. Each capsule of Revitaa Pro contains 600 mg of resveratrol.

How to purchase the Revitaa Pro?

Unfortunately, the product is available for purchase only through the official website of the company. It isn’t available with other retailers.

How much does Revitaa Pro cost?

There are three types of offers available – the starter, the best value, and the popular pack. The starter pack consists of a single bottle of 30 capsules and costs you $89. But this offer is also accompanied by a shipping charge of $9.95.

The second one which is the best value pack comes with six bottles priced at $52 each. The total value of this pack is $315 and is exempt from shipping charges.

Last but not least the popular pack comprises three bottles, priced at $66 each. So if you are going for this offer, you will need to shell out $199 in all. This offer is also free from shipping charges.

From the packs available, it is pretty much clear which one will give you the maximum value for money. There is a special offer currently running on the website where you get six bottles for $299 instead of the usual $315. This is an additional 5% discount on the regular best value pack. Under this exclusive offer, you can even opt for express shipping and it won’t cost you a dime. So keep checking the website for the latest discounts and offers.

Please note if you are a domestic customer, it may take seven days to receive the order. But for international customers, the time may extend up to 15 days because of certain formalities. In case you have ordered the starter pack and need a second one, make sure you place the order at least two weeks in advance to avoid delays due to unforeseen circumstances.

Is any there caution one needs to follow as far using the product is concerned?

If taken beyond the recommended dose, resveratrol is found to cause the following symptoms:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

The product is also not recommended for anyone below the age of 18 years, pregnant women, nursing mothers or anybody with underlying medical conditions.

Revitaa Pro Customer Reviews

According to the website, 159,603 men and women have already used the product and found exceptional results. The customer reviews published on the website speak very highly about the product. Everyone seems to be extremely satisfied with the results. Most of them were frustrated after having tried different weight loss programs, diets and other health supplements, with no results. But Revitaa Pro has not only been successful in reducing their weight, but has also been effective in lowering their stress levels significantly.

Commonly asked customer questions

Question: Who can use the product?

Answer: Anyone above the age of 18 years, who is non-pregnant, non-breastfeeding and does not have any underlying medical conditions can use the product.

Question: Are there any side effects?

Answer: As per the website the product is made of 100% natural ingredients. It is also 100% gluten-free and non-GMO. The product does not contain any toxins, fillers, or other harmful substances. The ingredients used in the product are locally sourced from farmers who only incorporate organic forms of agriculture into their farming practices. They are farmers who allow the plants to naturally attain their full maturity. They don’t subject the plants to harmful chemicals and pesticides or any artificial methods of flowering. The product is manufactured in an FDA and GMP-certified facility under the most sterile conditions.

Question: How long does it take for the product to show results?

Answer: The official website says you will start seeing some results within a couple of weeks after taking the supplement. However, the long-term results may vary from person to person depending on several factors like your current body weight, level of physical activity, diet etc. You can’t expect the product to work like a miracle and reduce your weight spectacularly fast. And anything that gives instant results may prove to be harmful afterward. Gradual, consistent and sustainable transformation is what you should aim for. The recommended time frame for taking the supplement is between two and six months if you want to see any noticeable changes to your physique. However, you also need to couple it with a healthy lifestyle.

Question: Is there a money-back guarantee on the product?

Answer: Yes. The refund policy is valid for 60 days from the date of your original purchase. If you haven’t received any of the benefits touted by the company, you can claim 100% money-back on the product within the next two months of the purchase. Since it is a no-questions-asked refund policy, you only need to drop a mail at the support id. They will send you an RMA number along with a shipping address. You then need to return the bottle or bottles, whether full, half-empty, or absolutely empty. As soon as the company receives the product, they will process the refund within 48 hours.

Conclusion

No matter how natural the makers claim their health supplements to be, prolonged use may throw up unwarranted side effects along the way. So we need to keep this aspect in mind while using Revitaa Pro as well. The reviews so far are quite satisfactory, but it’s also true that you will hardly find any negative feedback on the company’s website.

The main ingredient resveratrol is found to have many health benefits as demonstrated through clinical studies. Resveratrol supplements have also been found to increase the lifespan in animals. But we are not sure if they would have the same effect on humans as well.

To cut the long story short, the Revitaa Supplement looks like something you might want to try out if you are in the market to lost weight, the active ingredient is well studied and proven to be effective, there are lots of positive customer reviews online and they are currently on an ongoing promo. If you are interested in getting the Revitaa pro supplement for yourself, you can click the link below

