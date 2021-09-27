RV reportedly crashes into wash, patient breathing

One person died Monday after an RV hopped over a curb and crashed into the Santa Clara River bed in Canyon Country, according to officials.

“It is a single occupant,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, adding that it is being treated as a fatal traffic collision. “It is still under investigation

The reported vehicle collision happened at 11:38 a.m. near the intersection of Lost Canyon Road and Jakes Way, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“An RV drove over the curb and into the riverbed,” said Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.

Deputies respond to a fatal RV crash into the Santa Clara riverbed on Monday. Bobby Block / The Signal

The RV could be seen having gone over the curb and resting on some rocks a few feet below around noon Monday.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they had not transported anyone to the hospital as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.