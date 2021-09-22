The best adults electric scooters for city commuters in 2021

To recap, the modern-day urban environment is not friendly to cars with average American work commute times to be half an hour and commute distance to be 12 miles. Since workdays start at about the same time and so everyone is leaving to go to work, the problem is obvious. Traffic jams and rush hours. Scooters come to mind as an obvious solution since they are compact and can just swift through traffic. The inclination of younger people to find greener transport and to live in smaller houses is also a problem greatly solved by electric scooters.

When parking space and time come at a premium a good quality scooter helps you cut down on both. Today we talk about the Varla Pegasus and how it can be a game changer for you in the city.

King of the road and space

The Pegasus is a 66 lbs. champion of the road and with a top speed of 28 mph, it will make you feel like one too. The dual 500-watt motors will have you zipping off to work and back and then some all the while making you feel like a moto GP driver. Though we will always ask to follow your local traffic rules, the Varla Pegasus is small and nimble enough that you probably won’t be bothered much. The scooter by virtue of its form factor requires no parking space. You can just carry it inside to work or home and find a corner or desk to place it under since it 3 step fold process leaves it small and very storable. A 7 hour 0 to 100 charging times means that if your commute is long, you can charge it at work by just remembering to take your adapter with you.

No more mechanics

The Varla Pegasus is an electric scooter which means that it’s powered by an electric motor and has fewer parts than a car or a motorbike and thus few points of failure. Consequently, a good quality scooter like the Pegasus will last you a long while and will require little to no professional servicing during its life. The 8 inch long, 3.5-inch-wide solid tires are puncture proof and will last you long, and are wide enough to not be led astray by a crack or a pothole in the road.

A comfortable ride

The Varla Pegasus is equipped with dual disc brake, dual suspension design so that your commute can be smooth and a comfortable one. A finely tuned suspension is also safer since it will minimize vibrations helping you stay in control and prevent possible damage to the onboard electronics. The Pegasus also has an LCD screen on the handlebars to let you know all the pertinent information at a glance such as your speed, battery level, range. Rated for IP54 the scooter will have no trouble in a humid environment. A 2-year included warranty will help you rest easy too.

Safety first

The headlight and the taillight will keep you safe taking out the scooter for a spin at night. The turn signals let other drivers on the road know what you are up to. The thumb throttle is much safer than a twist throttle since it will prevent wrist fatigue which is much more common than thumb fatigue. The disc brakes help you stop on a dime compared to tire friction brakes.

Designed for a wider audience

Electric scooters have found a home in hipster communities and as such the manufacturers cater to them. The Pegasus however, is an adult mobility scooter designed for the modern city dweller. With a max payload limit of the 280 lbs. or 127 kgs the Pegasus also caters to larger range of body sizes than an average scooter. With a max climbing angle of 25 degrees, it is built for the modern city environment with its long, winding, steep roads. The suspension keeps your ride stable no matter the ground conditions. The scooter can wind though heavy traffic and have you at your destination in no time. The 28-mile range means you will be travelling longer than the average electric scooter. The 66 lbs. weight means that you can easily carry it up a flight of stairs to store inside your apartment. The deck hook makes it easier to secure the scooter for stops along your commute. This city commuter is made of an aluminum magnesium alloy that makes it stronger and sturdier for less weight.

Though your personal taste may not allow for an electric scooter, it is however a very worthwhile purchase for a certain type of a city commuter. The Pegasus is an excellent scooter for this market and is more than well equipped to tackle the daily needs of a city commuter and then some. All things considered the Varla Pegasus is an excellent value for your money and will be a purchase you will be glad about. To get started you can try out a scooter sharing service such as Lyft or Bird and see how it works out for you. Electric scooters are a responsible purchase since they are a good for the environment and don’t contribute to the over congestion of cities. As most cities worldwide are realizing that wider roads don’t solve traffic jams and are transitioning to car free environments and spaces, an electric scooter would feel right at home in such a city.