USDA closes forests until mid-September due to wildfire danger

Due to the ongoing wildfire threats plaguing the state of California, the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service has closed access to a number of nearby forests.

Included in the list, among a number from surrounding communities across the U.S. Forest Service’s California service area, are the Angeles National Forest, Los Padres National Forest and San Bernardino National Forest.

“We do not take this decision lightly, but this is the best choice for public safety,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests.”

According to officials at the USDA, the move is an attempt to reduce the number of people who may need help while entrapped during emergency circumstances. By barring entry into the parks, officials say they can also minimize the risk of wildfires.

The order is in effect from Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. through Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Roads within these forests are also prohibited from public use, with some exceptions, such as including residents inside the forest and those with service permits.