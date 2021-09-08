Week three football round-up

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

Heading into week four of Santa Clarita Valley football, teams are beginning to find their identities — Valencia has already shown glimpses of a high-powered offense once again, and Saugus’ defense has been key to its winning streak — as they edge closer to league play, which will ultimately decide their fate heading into the CIF playoffs.

Here are the results for the week three matchups:

Valencia (1-0) beats Notre Dame (1-2), 42-20

The Valencia Vikings beat the Notre Dame Knights 42-20 in their home and season opener Friday. The highly anticipated matchup between two of their respective valleys’ top programs (both ranked in the top 150 statewide entering the game) displayed the high level of talent the Vikings have this year.

“I just wanted to keep our guys in the moment,” said Vikings head coach Larry Muir. “They held themselves from being distracted. They kept pushing ’til the very end. With all the hard work they’ve put in, I’m very proud of these guys for what they have accomplished.”

Vikings senior quarterback Tyler Voss finished the game with 386 total yards and six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing). Senior wide receiver and cornerback Duhron Goodman finished the day with three receiving touchdowns and an interception. Sophomore linebacker, fullback, and wide receiver Reid Farrell finished with a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.

The Vikings’ next game is scheduled to be played against Rancho Cucamonga on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rancho Cucamonga.

West Ranch (2-1) beats Antelope Valley (0-2), 32-6

The West Ranch Wildcats went on the road and beat the Antelope Valley Antelopes, 32-6, on Thursday, pushing their win streak to two in a row after losing their season opener to Glendora.

The Wildcats were led by their junior quarterback Ryan Staub, who finished the day with 305 passing yards to go along with his two touchdowns while also contributing 21 yards rushing. Senior running back Ike Sibal finished with 57 yards rushing on eight carries to go along with his two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Dylan Cotti finished with six catches for 129 yards and one touchdown.

The Wildcats come back home for their next game and are scheduled to play against Pacifica on Friday at 7 p.m. at Valencia High School.

Saugus (3-0) beats Camarillo (1-1), 10-7

The Saugus Centurions won their home opener against the Camarillo Scorpions, 10-7, pushing their win streak to nine games in a row dating back to the 2019 season. The Centurions have outscored their opponents 95-7 in their three wins this season. The lone touchdown given up was a 65-yard touchdown by Scorpions wide receiver Brandon Contreras on the first play from the line of scrimmage.

“Your defense has to be solid across the board, and our kids are playing phenomenal,” said Centurion head coach Jason Bornn. “We’ll enjoy this win for the next couple of hours, but then we’ll get back to work for Simi Valley.”

Saugus’s Sebastian Dallaire (13) sprints ahead of a Camarillo player during Friday night’s game. September 03, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Centurions junior quarterback Sebastian Dallaire finished the game with 124 passing yards on 10 completions and one touchdown. The only touchdown for the Centurions was thrown to junior wide receiver Aj Goodman, who finished the game with three catches for 59 yards.

The Centurions are scheduled to look for 10 wins in a row against Simi Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. at Simi Valley.

Canyon (1-1) beats Royal (1-1), 28-16

The Canyon Cowboys won their first game of the season on the road against the Royal Highlanders on Friday, 28-16.

Canyon senior quarterback Landon Naasz finished the game with 142 passing yards and three touchdowns on the night.

The Cowboys are scheduled to look to keep their win streak going next game against Palmdale on Friday at 7 p.m. at Palmdale.

Santa Clarita Christian School (0-1) loses to Flintridge Prep (1-0) 40-6

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals lost their season opener on the road against Flintridge Prep on Friday, 40-6.

“We were out two starters. Starting eight — that’s a quarter of our guys gone,” said Cardinals head coach Austin Fry. “They played really well. We have a team that doesn’t need to be taught the desire to win. I got a team that wants to work hard every day. We just got to be more disciplined and we’ll be in good shape.”

The Cardinals only gave up 15 yards on the ground, but allowed 230 yards through the air and gave up six touchdowns in the loss. The Cardinals were led by junior wide receiver Carter Aispuro with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown and sophomore linebacker Jude Patton with seven tackles which include a sack and two tackles for loss.

The Cardinals next game is scheduled against Grace Brethren on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Brethren

Upcoming matchups

Golden Valley was scheduled to play Quartz Hill on Friday, but was canceled due to COVID implications for Quartz Hill and were unable to find a game. Golden Valley’s next game will be played against Rio Mesa on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rio Mesa

Hart was on a bye week this week. Hart’s next game will be played against Moorpark on Friday at 7 p.m. at Moorpark

Castaic was scheduled to play Lancaster on Thursday, but was canceled due to COVID implications. Castaic’s next game will be played against Adelanto on Friday at 7 p.m. at Adelanto.

Trinity Classical Academy was on a bye this week. Trinity’s next game will be played against South Gate on Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity.



Signal Contributor Jonathan Andrade contributed to this report