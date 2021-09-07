What is a Tankless Water Heater–FlatironsPlumbA

You’ve been looking forward to taking a long, hot shower all day. As you step in, the water is ice cold. You find out your spouse/kids/roommate took a shower about 30 minutes before you got home, and now you have no hot water, meaning you need to wait at least an hour for the tank to fill up and heat the water. Your options are a cold shower that’s sure to make you miserable or you can wait an hour in your grimy work clothes. Does this situation sound familiar? We’ve all been there, and it’s nearly impossible to express the frustration that comes with a traditional water heater. Luckily, there’s a solution: the tankless water heater.

What is a Tankless Water Heater?

Tankless water heaters offer you hot water on demand, meaning you no longer need to worry about spending money to store water in a tank. In fact, most people save over $100 a year by switching to a tankless system.

How It Works

A tankless water heater provides an endless amount of hot water by heating up water as it passes through heating elements. This allows you to have instantaneous hot water without paying the energy costs for storing it. There are two primary systems utilized in a tankless system: electric and gas. Electric systems are more energy efficient while gas systems can provide more water. The choice of system is entirely dependent on which you think will fulfill your family’s needs.

A Better System

Longer Life Than a Traditional Tank System – Tankless water heaters can last for upwards of 35 years versus the 10-15 years that a tank lasts. This allows the system to be more cost efficient in the long run (offsetting the higher unit price) as well as providing a more even output.

Space Saving – Tanks are big and bulky, and homeowners must utilize a large amount of space in order to store the unit. A tankless system is much smaller, with many being the same size as a fuse box. This allows you to utilize space in your home as well as keep the unit in a more discreet location.

Energy Efficient – Tankless systems not only save you money on your electric bill; they also allow you to run less water. With a traditional tank system, you usually need to let water run for a short amount of time to get the water to heat up to the correct temperature. With a tankless system, the water is heated up instantly.

A tankless water heater is an excellent addition to most homeowners’ lives, and it’s easy to see why when you consider the numerous benefits they provide. If you are looking to purchase and install a tankless system, contact your Boulder plumber to learn more and schedule a consultation today.