What’s the Difference between a SEO consultant and Digital Marketing Manager?

One of the biggest challenges of running a successful online business, is making sure you have support from the right professionals. As a business owner, you don’t have time to deal with things like marketing, search engine optimization, and generating new leads for your company. You need to focus on developing your products or services and looking for opportunities to grow your organization. Unfortunately, without the right promotional strategies in place, your business won’t be able to grow. Finding the right professional to assist you can take a lot of the pressure off your plate. The trouble is, it’s not always easy to know if you need a digital marketing manager or an SEO consultant. Here’s what you need to know about the different solutions.

What is an SEO Consultant?

Search engine optimization is one of the most important things any company can do to make sure they stand out online. Without SEO, your potential customers would struggle to find you in a sea of thousands of other similar companies offering the same products and services as you. Unfortunately, SEO is a complex practice, the rules for which seem to change all the time. An SEO consultant is a professional with the skills to help you optimize your website so it can achieve a better position in the search results, particularly when customers search for specific keywords and phrases. You can see a full guide to what SEO professionals do here, but the most important thing to remember is that they’re there to increase your site traffic and make it easier for customers to find you whenever they need a solution you can offer.

What is a Digital Marketing Manager?

While any company of any size can benefit from the support of a SEO consultant, a digital marketing manager is more likely to appeal to bigger companies with more of a budget to work with. These professionals work with a range of other professionals like SEO consultants to manage an entire marketing campaign. Rather than giving you specialist support in a specific area, digital marketing managers address all aspects of the marketing landscape, from social media promotion to content marketing, and help to lead other team members.

The SEO person is responsible for focusing on a specific aspect of digital presence and offers unique skills that a digital marketing manager would need to access to improve your ranking too. The marketing manager is a more comprehensive service provider who works like another manager in your team. They’re responsible for guiding other members of staff, outsourced professionals, and consultants towards specific goals, and making sure everything works.

Which Service Do You Need?

For initial growth in the online world, an SEO consultant will give you the crucial initial guidance you need to stand out online for all the right reasons. When your business begins to grow and you can experiment with a wider range of marketing and promotional strategies, your digital marketing manager can ensure all of your different efforts are working together to drive the right results.