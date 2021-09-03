Why Should You Use Niacinamide Products: Top Niacinamide Products

Out of all the industries today, one of the most experimental industries that have given a variety of new product lines and variations in existing goods is the beauty and cosmetic industry. Initially, beauty standards were limited to fair and glowing skin alone. However, now, with increased awareness and acknowledgement of the importance of healthy skin, the products of today are more focused on improving skin quality over appearance.

Given the different skincare products available, and keeping in mind this new goal, the most recent addition to the list is a niacinamide serum. According to research, face serums and toners are as important for your skin as a face wash because they offer multiple benefits to the skin, making it stronger and brighter from within. Niacinamide is a form of B3 vitamin nutrient, which is highly essential for the treatment of multiple skin conditions and diseases.

To understand the multiple benefits of including a niacinamide serum in your daily skin care routine, let us discuss each of them in detail below and some of the top options for when you want to buy niacinamide serum.

Top Benefits

Moisture Retainment

The first and the most important benefit of using a niacinamide serum daily is that it promotes the growth of a lipid or ceramide barrier on the skin to allow it to retain the maximum necessary moisture. This is important to keep the skin hydrated and fresh from within, making the skin look younger.

Improved Skin Texture

The issue of hyperpigmentation is very common with all age groups due to the increased exposure to environmental stresses like pollution, air toxins, sunlight, etc. With the help of a niacinamide serum, the pigmentation or dark spots can reduce gradually along with a reduction in the overall pore size visible on the skin. The results take up to 2 to 4 weeks and regular use of serum can also increase the production of collagen for the betterment of the skin.

Reduced Skin Allergies

One of the interesting and highly beneficial ingredients present in a good niacinamide serum is green tea extract. Green tea is known to be highly anti-inflammatory and has high microbial properties that make it the perfect fit to soothe out any sort of skin irritation and allergies that can result in gentleness and patchy blocks on the skin.

Skin Immunity

Just as your body needs a high protein intake to function on a daily basis, even your skin requires a certain type of protein to keep it firm and young-looking throughout. One such protein that helps the skin is keratin. Now, a niacinamide serum encourages the skin to build this protein within, which results in improved skin immunity from exterior exposure and reduced appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Oil Regulation

Similar to your scalp, even the skin produces natural oil to keep itself from drying out completely due to a lack of moisture and hydration. When you use a niacinamide serum on a regular basis, you help your skin regulate the production of sebum to ensure overproduction of the same is not causing the skin to break out. This is not just helpful for oily skin, but also for all other skin types.

Nobody likes dark spots and acne marks on their face. Choose niacinamide serum and reduce the appearance of these spots effectively.

Acne Treatment

One of our worst nightmares is to wake up with an unexpected zit or pimple on our faces. Acne is usually a result of increased skin inflammation or irritation, overproduction of oil, use of wrong skin products, etc. When you use a niacinamide serum as part of your daily, you effectively reduce the acne scars and marks, while giving the skin a layer of protection from future breakouts. As a result, you benefit from improved overall skin texture and more radiating skin.

Top Niacinamide Products

Olay Regenerist MAX Tone Serum has a creamy texture and promises a visible hydration and brightness boost to the skin.

BeBodwise Acne Marks Reduction Serum with rich green tree extracts is clinically proven to treat acne and hyperpigmentation from the first go.

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol and niacinamide serum that works towards fading the dark spots from the skin with the help of retinol while ensuring no hindrance with the skin pH with the presence of niacinamide.

The Derma Co. 10% niacinamide serum offers skin brightening and controlled sebum protection as the top benefits.

Minimalist 10% niacinamide and zinc serum that works wonders on all skin types. It is free of any parabens, dyes, scents, etc. and feels light on the skin, without clogging the pores.

To conclude, there are multiple benefits of using niacinamide serum as part of your daily skin routine. Moreover, as it is becoming more and more popular, multiple top skincare brands are investing and coming up with a whole new variety of niacinamide serums to meet all skin needs and requirements. Do not wait any further and buy yourself one today to see the change on your skin almost immediately.