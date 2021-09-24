Wilk to host Alzheimer’s online educational program

The office of Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is scheduled Friday to host “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” a virtual educational program about Alzheimer’s disease.

The one-hour program will be presented by the Alzheimer’s Assocation at 1 p.m. on Zoom.

A flyer for the online event said participants will learn about the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer’s, common warning signs and the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis.

The program will also cover next steps and expectations for the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Interested individuals will receive the Zoom meeting information to participate by registering at bit.ly/3gNxyA9 or contacting Sivana Lavine at 818-446-1573 or [email protected].

More information is also available by contacting Wilk’s district office at 661-729-6232.