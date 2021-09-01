Women arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, giving false names at station

Two women were arrested on suspicion of stealing from the same store repeatedly and then providing false names to deputies while being booked.

On Friday, deputies responded to a store in the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard regarding a theft call for service, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station.

“The call indicated two female adults were inside the store removing items from the display case and concealing them into their personal bags,” said Arriaga. “Deputies arrived on scene and detained two females matching the suspects’ description as they exited the store.”

During investigation, deputies reportedly learned the women had been responsible for previous thefts within the store as well and a witness positively identified the females detained as the suspects from the incident.

“During the booking process at the station jail, the suspects provided false names,” said Arriaga.

Ultimately, the 28-year-old suspect was booked on organized retail theft and false impersonation of another and the 24-year-old suspect from Lancaster was booked on suspicion of organized retail theft and providing false identification to a peace officer.