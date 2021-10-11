BioRecharge Reviews – New Medical Sciences Scam or Real Ingredients?

BioRecharge by New Medical Sciences is a hormonal support formula that helps users balance their hormones to support weight loss.

BioRecharge Hormonal Support formula makes use of natural ingredients like banaba leaf, EGCG, cayenne pepper, and ginseng to melt all the fat stores that do not respond to the conventional dietary plans or exercise regimes. Available in the form of pills, this supplement is extremely easy to use and can be an effortless way to lose weight in a speedy, natural, and completely safe way.

Hormones make up for an extremely important part of the body. These tiny chemical agents are responsible for regulating various physiological functions, like muscle preservation, appetite regulation, and weight optimization. Any imbalance in any of these chemical entities can disturb the entire body, leading to the gain of unnecessary pounds that fail to shed off no matter how much you restrict your diet or exercise in the gym.

Such type of weight gain can cause extreme frustration in the sufferers, making them prone to various physical and mental issues. Hopeless, many people even go for surgical procedures to remove these extra fat layers from the body. However, such procedures are harmful and do more harm than good. So it is better to try something that is safer and works naturally alongside the body to target the root cause i.e. hormonal imbalances instead of temporarily cutting off weight. One such solution can be the BioRecharge supplement.

BioRecharge is a natural hormone support formula that uses natural plant-based ingredients to fight any imbalances in the hormones that control weight gain and appetite. Once these issues are sorted, the body is likely to lose weight at a fast pace. In addition to losing weight, users can also get extra benefits like a boosted metabolism, high energy levels, and deeper detoxification of the body.

If you are interested to know more about this formula, read this BioRecharge review below. It will discuss everything; from its working and ingredients to pricing and money-back offer.

BioRecharge Review – What is BioRecharge?

Obesity refers to a gain of additional layers of fat in various body parts. While all cases of obesity seem to be the same on the outside, each of them has a different causative factor that decides how these extra fat layers can be removed. For example, some cases of obesity are purely due to excessive calorie intake, and to address this issue, you simply need to control how much you eat.

Similarly, some types are due to a sedentary lifestyle and can be managed by being more active and exercising. Among these issues, one quite common yet unpopular issue that is the culprit behind most cases of obesity is hormonal imbalances.

There are many hormones inside the body that directly or indirectly control the process of weight gain and weight loss. Disturbance in any one of these hormones can throw the body off balance and cause you to start gaining weight at a rapid speed, ultimately ending up in obesity. One such hormone is the neuropeptide Y hormone, which is highly sensitive and chiefly controls the fat-burning processes.

If this hormone gets disturbed, the body keeps on adding fat to its existing stores and does not stop no matter how much you exercise or restrict your food. To address this type of obesity, what you need to do is use something that can help rebalance the neuropeptide Y hormone, and one such solution can be BioRecharge.

BioRecharge is a natural supplement that has been introduced into the market to help boost metabolism, increase energy levels, and promote overall well being. However, its mainstay of working is balancing the weight-regulating hormones to target the root cause and help in weight loss. According to the official website, it is a product of New Medical Sciences and is completely organic and likely safe to be used on a daily basis.

Every BioRecharge pill is loaded with 112 mg of a proprietary blend that includes ingredients taken from plants and other natural sources. These ingredients have been combined in suitable ratios so that all adult users can benefit from them in the fastest way possible.

These ingredients get absorbed in the body and target all the hormonal imbalances that are forcing the body to put on weight instead of burning the fat. Daily use of this formula is expected to benefit the body by maintaining a homeostatic state with balanced hormones. Moreover, the overall body also gets nourished and the quality of life is expected to be increased.

BioRecharge is currently available for purchase at newmedicalsciences.com at affordable prices. The company is running bulk deals with exciting discounts and a money-back offer as well.

How does BioRecharge work?

According to the BioRecharge official website, weight loss is not simple as many people consider it to be. Contrary to popular belief, it is not associated with counting calories, following restrictive diet plans, or indulging in workouts. This is possibly why all these conventional weight loss measures don’t work and most people who benefit from it end up gaining back all the pounds that they have lost over time. The manufacturers believe that this entire weight loss phenomenon is much more likely to be linked with the internal environment of the body i.e. the hormones.

One particular hormone that is chiefly associated with weight gain, especially in people of middle and old age groups, is neuropeptide Y. To understand how BioRecharge works to control this hormone and trigger weight loss, you must first get familiar with this hormone and its working.

The role of neuropeptide Y in weight loss

Neuropeptide Y is a hormone that, if present in high levels, makes it impossible for the body to lose weight. This hormone attaches itself to the fat cells and stimulates the body to produce more cells of a similar kind which leads to weight. In addition to this, it also works on your metabolism and slows it down. As a result, the body burns fewer calories and directs most of them to be stored as fat. Multiple studies have proven how neuropeptide Y favors fat storage and can be a potent target for any obesity treatment plan.

So it can be said that people who have high levels of neuropeptide Y tend to have more fat around their bellies. Moreover, they also have higher fat accumulations around their visceral organs, like the heart. This makes the entire situation extremely dangerous and makes such people prone to health problems like heart attacks. Additionally, higher levels of this hormone also increase cravings, forcing people to eat more than their bodies require. Resultantly, they end up having more fat in the body. What’s scary is that neuropeptide Y also crosses the blood-brain barrier and enters the brain where it affects the center controlling your hunger.

The levels of neuropeptide Y are lower in young people; however, with age, its levels tend to increase. As soon as you cross the age of 30, the levels surge significantly, making you more vulnerable to weight gain.

How can BioRecharge help?

As per the official company, BioRecharge helps trigger weight loss by controlling neuropeptide Y. The pills include natural ingredients which have been known to control the levels of this hormone in addition to suppressing cravings and appetite. By controlling this hormone, the supplement helps in weight loss while melting fat from the abdomen, arms, thighs, and belly. These ingredients have been discussed in the coming section.

BioRecharge Ingredients List

The company has mentioned on its website that it has included various natural ingredients with fat melting properties to help users balance the neuropeptide Y hormone. These BioRecharge ingredients are mentioned below in detail.

Chromium (100 mcg)

Chromium is an important nutrient that helps trigger weight loss, improve insulin response, reduce inflammation, etc. Moreover, it has also been known to suppress food cravings so that you can put a check on how much you eat.

Zinc (11 mg)

Zinc is another important mineral added to the BioRecharge ingredients to help induce weight loss, particularly in the belly region. In addition to helping with weight loss, zinc has also been known to be a thyroid booster and can significantly boost metabolic speed. Lastly, it also improves the digestive processes.

EGCG (150 mg)

ECGC is one of the most important ingredients of green tea. It is commonly added to various weight loss supplements because of its ability to boost metabolism and induce the natural burning of fat. Inside the body, this ingredient gets released from the BioRecharge pills and works by improving the levels of a hormone called norepinephrine. Norepinephrine is a fat burner and in high amounts, it works on all fat stores and tends to melt it. In this way, EGCG can trigger weight loss in the body without requiring you to cut the food you eat or work out every day.

Alpha-lipoic Acid (150 mg)

Alpha-lipoic acid or ALA is a known antioxidant and has been studied vastly for its potential properties to reduce the levels of neuropeptide Y in the body. When this hormone gets under control, the body is better able to lose weight.

Resveratrol (40 mg)

Resveratrol is another ingredient added to the BioRecharge diet pills because of its properties to enhance weight loss. It inhibits neuropeptide Y and allows the body to enter a state of lipolysis. In this state, it starts burning fat to derive energy. As a result, your body starts losing weight while enjoying high energy levels.

Berberine HCL (100 mg)

Berberine HCL is a plant alkaloid added to various natural supplements due to its beneficial profile. It is known to stop the production of new fat cells in the body. Moreover, this ingredient has also been studied for its ability to reduce the neuropeptide Y levels in the body. Side by side, it also helps with insulin sensitivity and tends to improve it. Lastly, Berberine has also been implied as a natural way to increase glucose tolerance in the body.

Within the BioRecharge weight loss supplement, Berberine helps boost metabolism while speeding up fat burning without the need to diet or exercise.

Proprietary blend (112 mg )

In addition to the BioRecharge ingredients mentioned above, the weight loss pills also include a proprietary blend with the following key ingredients:

Cayenne Pepper: This naturally-existing pepper helps in weight loss by speeding up the metabolic activities and allowing rapid burning of fat. Moreover, it also acts as a thermogenic agent which increases the core body temperature to further facilitate fat burning.

Milk Thistle: This ingredient helps improve the liver health while fighting the issue of estrogen dominance. With milk thistle, your body is able to re-establish the balance of hormones, improve liver function, and feel better overall.

Ginseng Korean: This ingredient has been proven to increase the plasma levels of certain hormones like LH, total and free testosterone, and follicle-stimulating hormone. It also provides users with a chance to enjoy better sexual health in a completely natural way.

Banaba leaf extract: Banaba has been proven to have anti-diabetic effects on the body. Moreover, it helps in bringing down elevated sugar levels, fight obesity, and provide antioxidants to the body to protect it against damage caused by free radicals.

As per the company, all the ingredients mentioned above have been taken from natural sources only. No chemicals, fillers, preservatives, or synthetics have been added to the BioRecharge capsules, making them likely safe for daily use.

BioRecharge Benefits – What To Expect?

BioRecharge pills have been advertised as a formula to support weight loss by fixing issues caused by hormonal imbalances. However, as per the BioRecharge user reviews and consumer reports, the benefits of this supplement are not limited to weight loss only.

An overview of the potential benefits that can be obtained by using this supplement on a daily basis is given below:

Better nutritional state within the body

Higher energy levels which make it easier to get done with the daily activities of life

A boosted metabolism that allows the activation of fat-burning hormones to burn all accumulated fat molecules

Balancing of hormones that control appetite, hunger pangs, and weight

Maximization of the nutrient absorption inside the body leading to a better quality of health overall

Improvement in the sleep-wake cycle and higher quality of sleep at night

Improved blood sugar optimization in the body

Better control of cardiovascular health by melting visceral fat layers around the heart

Improvement in mood and increase in happiness

It is important to keep in mind that BioRecharge is a natural supplement and does not use any artificial ingredients to provide overnight effects. Hence, be sure to give it some time to work inside the body and produce the expected benefits. Moreover, these benefits can vary from one person to another.

Where To Buy BioRecharge? Pricing and Money-back Guarantee

BioRecharge pills are currently available for purchase on its official website, newmedicalsciences.com. The company has priced it at affordable rates and is even willing to offer further discounts if you buy more than one bottle. More information on this is mentioned below:

One bottle or 30-day supply comes for $67.00 each

Four bottles or a 120-day supply is available at the rate of $33.50 per bottle

Eight bottles or a 240-day supply is available at the rate of $24.95 per bottle

If you place an order for a single bottle, you will have to pay an additional small fee to get the product delivered to your doorstep. However, with bulk orders, the shipping service for local orders becomes absolutely free.

If you are not sure about investing your money in BioRecharge capsules and fear that you might end up wasting your money, the company is offering a money-back offer on every order. This policy is applicable on every order and remains in place for up to 60 days after placing your order. Within this time limit, you can contact the company and ask for your money back if you feel like this supplement has been unable to provide any benefit.

To connect with the company, you can use the following platforms:

You may come across this supplement being offered on different online websites and physical stores. However, remember that the official website is the only authentic platform to purchase genuine pills. All other retailers must be avoided as they might be a BioRecharge scam.

BioRecharge Reviews – Concluding Remarks

BioRecharge is a natural hormone balancer that targets neuropeptide Y and works to suppress it to trigger weight loss. In doing so, it can also energize the body, remove visceral fat, balance blood sugar, and improve the overall quality of life. The formula is suitable for everyone as it comprises natural ingredients and can be easily used on a daily basis.

BioRecharge comes in the form of oral pills that need to be consumed every day for experiencing benefits. The pricing is affordable and a money-back offer is in place to protect your order money. For more information on BioRecharge or to place your order, visit the official website here.