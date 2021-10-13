One detained after brush fire ignites in Angeles National Forest

By Caleb Lunetta & Emily Alvarenga

One person was detained following a brush fire igniting in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, prompting a first-alarm brush response from firefighters.

The brush fire was first reported at 1:01 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Hughes Road and Dry Gulch Road, east of Castaic Lake.

“The initial report of the fire was 1 acre in medium fuels creeping downhill with 5 mph winds,” said Henry Narvaez, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at 1:20 p.m. “No structures are threated.”

By 1:30 p.m. Fire Department officials reported that the blaze had grown to 2 acres in medium to heavy fuel, but that some of the responding units could be released from the call.

“We’ve canceled a majority of our resources,” said Narvaez at 1:35 p.m. “(We should have) control within two hours.”

While the fixed-wing aircrafts, dozers and supplementary fire engines apart of the first alarm were called off within 30 minutes of the report, a handful of county Fire Department and Angeles National Forest personnel would remain on the scene, as well as a couple vehicles and at least one helicopter.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene after receiving a report of an alleged arsonist being responsible for igniting the blaze.

“We don’t have anybody in custody, but we are detaining one,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “He was seen near the area.”

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter collects water from Castaic Lake to fight the nearby #DryFire on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

As units were en route to the scene of the fire they reported seeing a plume of smoke from a distance while heading over.

The fire burned entirely in the forest and Angeles National Forest personnel were the handling agency.

The fire had been dubbed the #DryFire or #DryIC by first responders.