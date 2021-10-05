CircadiYin Reviews (UPDATE) Chinese Tonic Scam or Real Weight Loss Results? 

CircadiYin (also called the Circadian supplement) is a dietary blend aiming for healthy weight loss in the body. According to the official website, it uses the circadian rhythm to improve weight loss performance and help to transform the body within a few weeks.

CircadiYin is an all-natural formula, meaning it uses natural ingredients only in its composition, and there are no artificial ingredients inside. While natural formulas are more effective and safer than synthetic diet pills, every product offering such benefits requires a background check before making the final decision.

The weight loss industry is huge, and every day, there are new products introduced, some of which are legit while others are shady scams. Making a decision on any product is hard, especially for a first-timer, but there are many things that could help to identify a fake product and legit weight loss formula, such as the mechanism of work, ingredients, company information, usage guidelines, among others.

CircadiYin is one of these weight loss products, presented with lucrative promises. But the only way to know the truth behind it is through evaluation.

Here is a detailed CircadiYin review investigating all basic details on it. Read it till the end and decide whether to use it or not.

What is CircadiYin?

CircadiYin is a dietary supplement made with plant-based ingredients collected from the finest natural sources. The company does not share the exact details of these sources, but it vouches for their high quality and safe nature, which sounds impressive. The idea of creating this supplement revolves around circadian rhythms and weight loss, taking help from deep sleep action.

The Circadian supplement is a blend of high-quality ingredients, each with proven benefits for metabolism and sleep regulation. Working on these functions makes sure there is no underlying problem in metabolism, and the body is using all available glucose to generate energy. There is no sugar accumulation and fat layering, and there is no net weight gain. Once this balance is established, the body maintains a natural weight and never becomes obese.

In simple terms, CircadiYin chinese tonic starts taking action by improving sleeping patterns and activates a faster metabolism. The body starts burning fat faster and also uses the already formed fat layers, transforming the body into a leaner physique. There is no dietary and lifestyle action needed, but the results are obviously better when combined with a healthy diet and exercise.

CircadiYin is available in a capsular form and is packed in a premium plastic bottle. There are 60 capsules in every pack, and the daily dosage is no more than two capsules with a glass of water. Do not confuse CircadiYin with sleeping pills, as it contains no such thing inside. If you are prescribed sleeping pills, stick to your doctor’s recommendations and never experiment using a dietary supplement.

Who Has Created CircadiYin Supplement?

There is not much available on the creator except for the fact that it was an accidental discovery by a woman named Debra Whitfield. According to the information shared online, she had to spend a few weeks in China after a medical emergency, where she was under severe sleep disturbance and stress, and was suggested to use a tribal remedy that helped her sleep well. Finally, when her restriction period was over and she came back to the US, her family was stunned to see the weight loss progress, and her son James decided to trace back the ingredients that helped his mother.

He traveled to China, and after a few months, he was finally able to know the ingredients added to this formula. He combined all these ingredients and worked on its commercial production as a dietary supplement so that people do not have to travel all the way to China to get these ingredients. The final product was named CircadiYin, and it is now available for direct orders and doorstep deliveries.

What Is Inside CircadiYin Formula?

Circadiyin.com clearly states that CircadiYin weight loss tonic uses an all-natural formula. Its ingredients have a long history of medicinal usage and are proven with the latest research too. The manufacturing takes place in a contamination-free environment using an FDA-approved laboratory. All the standard quality conditions are met, and there is no chance of adulteration throughout this process.

Here is a list of all CircadiYin ingredients and their benefits for the body.

Melatonin: The first name in the CircadiYin ingredients list is melatonin that directly targets metabolism and helps in weight loss. It activates a deep sleep action allowing the body to secrete necessary hormones needed to convert fat to energy.

Passion Flower: there are so many traditional uses of the passionflower, but it is mostly used to relieve sleep disorders and anxiety. Many studies prove that passionflower can protect against heart diseases, body pains, and anxiety complications.

Skullcap Root: Next in CircadiYin ingredients is skullcap that offers benefits against so many conditions, mainly sleeping problems, stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Many of its effects are neurological, suggesting its positive role in preventing age-related neurological conditions. There is proven evidence of its role in balancing cholesterol levels and causing instant weight loss.

Ashwagandha: This ingredient in Circadin is a natural apoptogenic, immunity booster, and weight-loss helper. It saves the body from stress, inflammation, and pathogenic attacks and adds a number of antioxidants that are responsible for all its benefits.

Goji Berries: Many people know that Goji berries contain a high amount of fiber and have a very low glycemic index. Their role in weight loss is very prominent as berries can supercharge metabolism and help lose weight fast.

There are no artificial ingredients, toxins, fillers, or unnecessary chemicals in CircadiYin pills. There are no chances for any of these ingredients to go wrong and initiate an unwanted effect. In fact, none of them can even induce an allergic reaction. But people with food-related allergies should take additional care and check the complete ingredient list first before using this supplement.

Weight Loss With CircadiYin Explained

Unlike other weight loss formulas, CircadiYin follows a different approach. More than just a metabolic booster, it is a sleep regulator with proven benefits for circadian rhythm. Many Chinese herbs help regulate the natural balance of the body, called circadian rhythms, but finding these herbs can be a problem that needs a solution.

During sleep, CircadiYin pills work on leptin and ghrelin levels; these two are the hunger hormones affecting dietary habits and appetite. The stable levels mean the body will have to control appetite, a few unhealthy food cravings, and control over emotional eating. The sleep progression will also calm the body, and the cortisol hormone will induce deep relaxation and improve cognitive functions.

CircadiYin diet pills offer the same benefits as provided by the herbs inside this formula individually. Together these ingredients work on physical, psychological, and cognitive sides, regulating the complete 24-hours long plan and maintains good health. Many people do not know that improving the circadian rhythm helps to regulate the sleep cycle, save from sleep-related disorders, and push the body into REM sleep. As a result, the user wakes up fresh the next day, with full energy and stamina, ready to start the day.

The individual results may vary in different users, and it takes nearly three months to see noticeable changes after using CircadiYin pills. Here is a list of all effects linked with CircadiYin ingredients.

Easy, effortless, and faster weight loss

Balanced circadian rhythm

Improved metabolic rate

Deep sleep activation

Regulating blood sugar levels

Protective benefits for heart

Detoxification and removal of all waste compounds

Better immunity and longevity

Controlled appetite, cravings, and hunger pangs

High energy levels during weight loss

CircadiYin Safety Evaluation

There are thousands of weight loss products available in the market, and not all of them are true to their promises. CircadiYin is an all-natural, non-GMO, vegan, and vegetarian-friendly supplement, with no artificial ingredients inside. It is also sugar, soy, and allergen-free, making it a safe choice for long-term use.

As mentioned on circadiyin.com, the daily recommendation is two use two capsules of CircadiYin with a glass of water a couple of hours before sleeping. Since it has melatonin, it may induce a drowsy feeling that is not desirable during work. So never use this supplement in the morning when you have to live an entire day ahead and cannot risk sleeping. Overdosing the supplement, mixing it with other supplements, medicines, or herbal extracts is not recommended.

CircadiYin is created for adult users only, and it is not suitable for younger ones. Pregnant breastfeeding women and elderly patients with underlying health conditions should also avoid using it unless their doctor has recommended it. In case of confusion, talk to your nearest healthcare provider and learn more about supplement safety.

How Long Does it Take to Get Results With CircadiYin?

There is nothing that could show overnight results and make a person slim within a few days. Weight loss is a long, slow, and gradual process, and it takes at least two or three months to see a visible weight loss transformation, either with a diet plan or supplement.

If you are using the CircadiYin supplement alone, it may take three to six months to reach your desired weight. But if you start following a diet plan too, the results may be faster and better. Those who have to attend a function should take at least three bottles of this supplement to reach their target body weight. The results may not be exactly the same in every person, but they are somehow close. There are no side effects of CircadiYin ingredients, and this supplement can even be used for a very long time without worrying about the side effects.

Where To Buy CircadiYin? Information on Its Price And Discounts

CircadiYin is currently in stock and available for immediate purchases through the official website – circadiyin.com. There is no other way of buying it as the company has no retailers or merchandisers involved. All the orders are placed online, and the company is offering doorstep delivery on all orders.

Here are the pricing details.

Get one bottle of CircadiYin pills for $69.00 only (plus shipping charges)

Get three bottles of CircadiYin pills for $59,00 per bottle (free shipping)

Get six bottles of CircadiYin pills for $49.00 per bottle (free shipping)

Most people wish to start from one bottle pack and order more later, but buying one bottle every month is expensive. The discounted bundles, on the other side, give a better price, plus free delivery anywhere.

Based on your requirement, you can choose any of these packages. Note these are discounted prices that are only valid for some time. There is only limited stock available, and these bottles are selling out fast. If you have made up your mind already, place your order immediately before the stock runs out.

All orders are protected with a 60-day money-back offer. During this time, you can see the effects of CircadiYin and get your money back if they are not as per your expectations. The company has an active customer care team focused on helping new and existing customers. Contact it through email at [email protected]

The money-back offer is only valid on orders purchased through the official website. If you have bought it from unreliable sources, the company will immediately reject your refund request. Also, the requests received after passing 60 days of the order are not accepted by the company.

CircadiYin Reviews – Conclusion

To sum up, CircadiYin is an all-natural dietary blend made with premium quality herbs. These ingredients offer metabolic boost and improvements in circadian rhythm, allowing the body to lose and maintain a healthy weight. There are no dietary changes needed, and the supplement works independently of diet.

All orders of CircadiYin come with a money-back policy, implying the company will return the entire order value if a customer fails to see a change in his body weight. There are no risks, side effects, or allergic reactions attached to it. Try it once to see how it helps you lose weight; for more details, visit the official website today using the link given below.

