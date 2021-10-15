City issues survey about trash and recycling services

The city of Santa Clarita is asking residents for feedback regarding the quality of trash and recycling services.

Residents have been asked to complete a survey regarding the city’s services, asking residents to rate the cost and customers’ satisfaction with their trash and recycling services.

“In an effort to continue providing the highest quality residential trash and recycling services possible, the city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback through a brief online survey that can be taken by visiting bit.ly/gsc-survey1,” read a news release distributed by city officials. “The five-minute online survey asks residents to rate the city’s current services in addition to providing feedback and experiences.“

Residents have until Nov. 5 to complete the online survey or submit a written paper version that can be provided by calling 661-286-4098 or by emailing [email protected].

“The city remains committed to keeping Santa Clarita a clean, beautiful and environmentally friendly place to live,” said the release. “Gathering community feedback will help support the continued high quality of residential trash and recycling services now and into the future.”

To learn more about the city’s residential trash services, as well as other services, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.