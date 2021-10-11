EZ Battery Reconditioning Review – Is It Worth Your Money?

EZ Battery Recondition is a Program designed to help people spend less money and time on batteries. The course offers step-by-step directions and clear diagrams to help you recondition over 10 types of batteries.

Almost every electronic gadget, whether it is a car, laptop, smart phone, power tool, or air purifier, comes with a battery. Unfortunately, the capacity of most batteries fades over time and the users are forced to buy replacement batteries. The latest statistics show that Americans spend over $10.5 billion every year on batteries. That is a huge amount, considering that most old and end-of-life batteries are disposed of. The authors of the EZ Battery Reconditioning program claim that you do not have to replace a battery after it fades off – you just need to recondition it.

However, some people wonder whether the course is legit or another scam. This EZ Battery Reconditioning review will provide you with all the information you need about the program.

A Quick Introduction to EZ Battery Reconditioning?

The EZ Battery Reconditioning course is a series of eBooks designed by two people, named Frank Thomson and Tom Ericson to teach people how to recondition their old batteries and bring them back to life easily. The authors provide straightforward instructions to make the battery reconditioning process easy. Actually, they claim that you can recondition a battery in 10-20 minutes by following the listed steps.

The course offers detailed guides that you can use to recondition over 10 types of batteries, such as medical home batteries, the average car batteries, golf cart batteries, and even your solar system batteries.

Usually, cars, golf carts, and other battery-based devices run on wet cell batteries and lead-acid batteries. The plates of the lead or cells mostly absorb sulfuric acid to create electricity. The performance of the batteries decreases as they get used and eventually dies. When that happens, the user has to replace the battery with a new one for the gadget to continue operating.

To help you save money, EZ Battery Reconditioning Course allows you to bring back the old battery to life and continue using it. Alternatively, you can use the program to recondition old batteries, such as forklift batteries, and sell them to make money. Reconditioning and selling batteries is among the huge revenue streams, considering that the market for batteries is huge.

>>> Get Instant Access To EZ Battery Reconditioning Program Now <<<

Who is the Creator of EZ Battery Reconditioning?

The creators of the EZ Battery Recondition program are Tom Ericson and Frank Thomson. Tom Ericson is a family man who lives in South Carolina with his family. According to him, learning the process of reconditioning batteries is among the best things that have ever happened to him. The battery of his car failed at a time when he was going through financial challenges, something that forced him to park the car in his garage and start gathering the money needed to buy a new battery.

Tom claims that he had only $200 in his pocket and that was only enough to pay for the bills. Spending it on a new battery meant that his family would go for days without food. Also, Tom calculated the amount of money his family spent on batteries and the results were shocking. That influenced him to start researching ways to reduce spending on batteries.

At that time, he was working in a golf course where he met Frank Thomson, who was called “The Battery Man.” The work of Frank Thomson was to collect the old golf cart batteries from the golf course, recondition them, and resell them to make a profit. Tom begged him to share his secrets of reconditioning old batteries. After the secrets worked for him, he decided to share them with people who went through similar problems. He requested Franc Thomson to complete the course with clear steps and diagrams.

How the Program Works

EZ Battery Reconditioning program comes as a series of eBooks written to walk you through the whole process of restoring old batteries. The first part of the program introduces you to the parts of different batteries and how they work. It also explains why the batteries wear down and fail at the end.

Next, the guide introduces the various equipment you needed to recondition a battery and how to use them. The tools include the terminal cleaner, the battery load tester, the battery hydrometer, and the multimeter.

Then, the authors list the steps of testing a battery to help you determine whether the battery is a good candidate for reconditioning or not. Still, the authors recommend completing the whole process regardless of the battery’s condition. They claim that in almost every case, the battery is restored to its working condition.

Finally, the authors list the methods of reconditioning batteries. You will have to choose a method set for the type of battery you are reconditioning.

>>> Get Instant Access To EZ Battery Reconditioning Program Now <<<

The Battery Reconditioning Methods

The course has several chapters that cover different batteries. Each type of battery has a unique reconditioning procedure and requires different materials. The authors have outlined the topics clearly with illustrations. Here are the topics and methods to expect in the course.

Battery Reconditioning Charger

This is possibly the most straightforward and convenient battery reconditioning method in the eBook. However, it requires you to purchase the battery charger reconditioning mode. Unlike the other types of chargers, the battery charger reconditioning mode has several smart features that prevent chances of low-charging and overcharging. It has inbuilt regulators that measure the amount of voltage and current needed for the battery. It also dissolves lead sulfate crystals by discharging the electrical pulses, therefore, enhancing solubility.

Car Battery Reconditioning

This topic covers the methods of reconditioning car batteries. The guide will help you replace the weak acidic solution of your battery with a salt solution so that the battery can start holding enough charge. The materials you will need to complete this process include baking soda, gloves, voltmeter, salt solution, battery charger, and voltmeter.

The reconditioning of car batteries requires you to observe safety precautions because the batteries contain an acidic solution that may contain lead metal traces. Also, you cannot dispose of the old acidic solution before neutralizing it with a base.

Recondition a Laptop Battery

The market offers three types of laptop batteries, including NiMH, Ni-Cad, and Li-ion batteries. Each of the three types has its benefits and drawbacks as well as a different reconditioning process. The three methods you can use to recondition the batteries include “Discharge and Recharge,” “Freeze it Up,” and “Keep it Cool.” The three techniques will save you $100 to $150 per year.

Golf Cart Battery Reconditioning

A new golf cart battery will cost you between $800 and $1500. However, you can save around 25-50 percent of the cost by learning the golf cart battery reconditioning process. The process is similar to that of reconditioning car batteries and you will therefore need to observe several safety precautions to avoid accidents.

Hybrid Battery Reconditioning

The hybrid car batteries are made of Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) and each pack comes with many cassettes or modules. Each type of hybrid battery features a definite number of modules. For example, the hybrid battery of Ford Escapade contains 25 6V modules. So, the total voltage of the 25 modules is 150 volts.

Unfortunately, replacing a whole package would cost you around $3,000. The EZ Battery Reconditioning program allows you to avoid a huge amount by helping you bring the battery to life. In fact, you won’t recondition the whole battery. You will just need to recondition the drained-off modules.

Battery Reconditioning Epsom Salt

Compared to the process of reconditioning batteries with battery chargers, the Epsom Salt method is cost-efficient. It will help you save between $90 and $150 per year. Even more, you can use this method to repair the old batteries of your neighbors and make between $20 and $50 per cell. Your charges will depend on the type and capacity of the batteries you recondition.

EZ Battery Reconditioning Bonuses

In addition to the main eBook, the authors also offer several bonuses. Here are the bonuses to expect after paying for the course.

Frank’s Battery Business Guide: In this guide, Frank offers the tips you need to make money by selling products or services from EZ Battery Reconditioning Program.

Double the Life of Your Batteries: These are mini-series or compilations of how to maintain various types of batteries and extend their life.

These are mini-series or compilations of how to maintain various types of batteries and extend their life. Lifetime Update Card for EZ Battery Reconditioning Method: New types of batteries are likely to come into being as technology advances. The authors of this program claim that they will include them in the updates after they have learned how to condition them.

The Price of EZ Battery Reconditioning Program

The goal of Tom Ericson and Frank Thomson was to help people reduce the money they spend on batteries every year. Therefore, they would want this program to reach as many people as possible. It is for that reason the program retails at $47. By paying the single-time amount, you will further get access to future bonuses and updates.

Where to Buy the EZ Battery Reconditioning Program

While many websites are claiming to sell the program at a lower price, you have to buy the program from the official website to avoid losing your money. Most of the sites that promise a lower price sell modified versions of the book, meaning that you will get a program that will not help you. Those that promise free downloads will most likely redirect you to the official site after collecting the information they need from you.

>>> Get Instant Access To EZ Battery Reconditioning Program Now <<<

Pros and Cons

Like other programs sold online, EZ Battery Reconditioning Program has benefits and drawbacks. Here is what to expect.

Pros

The course is written in an easier-to-understand language and comes with detailed pictures so that you can read and understand it easily.

The systematic guides are easy to follow

The program is good for the environment and it will save you money in the long term

You will get immediate access after paying the one-time fee

You only require simple equipment and materials to recondition a battery

Comes with a 100 percent 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You cannot access this program if you do not have an internet connection

The guides will not help you repair your damaged batteries

The program requires you to buy all the tools the authors recommend

Who Should Go for this Program?

Almost every person has a machine or gadget that runs on a battery. In other words, almost everyone can benefit from the EZ Battery Reconditioning program. All the listed battery reconditioning procedures are straightforward to follow.

FAQs

Here are some of the questions most asked by people skeptical about this program.

Q: Does the EZ Battery Reconditioning Program Work? Or Is It a Scam?

A: The EZ Battery Reconditioning Program is crafted carefully and most of the users claim that the program helped them revive their old batteries. Still, you have to keep in mind that the condition, age, and type of battery matter. You can demand your money back within 60 days if the program does not work.

Q: I Do Not Know Much About Electricity, Should I Go for the Program?

A: Yes. The e-book offers step-by-step methods to help you perform the necessary tests and recondition the battery. The easy-to-follow format minimizes the learning curve associated with electrical applications. It makes the methods reserved for knowledgeable insiders and electricians accessible to common persons.

Q: Why is the Program Not Very Popular?

A: The program has been very popular among the specialized communities. Most of the communities that use several battery arrays have found the methods listed in the course very helpful. Actually, they have saved thousands of dollars after using them. For example, solar panel arrays generally use 10-15 batteries with each battery retailing at $300 and have to be replaced after every 5 years. However, EZ Battery Reconditioning Program allows the users to recondition their batteries to their original state after five years and save money.

Conclusion

The EZ Battery Reconditioning Program makes the process of reviving old batteries easy. The authors ensured that all the steps are accessible for easier understanding, including for people without any technical skills. You can use it to revive old cart batteries, car batteries, truck batteries solar system batteries, and phone batteries.

The course covers long-life batteries, Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries, Lead-acid batteries, AA batteries, AAA batteries, alternative energy batteries, marine batteries, forklift batteries, SLA (Sealed Lead-Acid) batteries, N Batteries, Alkaline batteries, C batteries, D batteries, wind system batteries, Deep cycle batteries, and many others.

>>> Get Instant Access To EZ Battery Reconditioning Program Now <<<