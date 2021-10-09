Firefighters extinguish brush fire

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a 1-acre brush fire that broke out Friday in the Angeles National Forest, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported near Templin Highway and Interstate 5 at approximately 3:48 p.m., said Diane Travis, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Aircraft were assigned to assist with the fire and multiple engines were also dispatched to the location, she said.

Firefighters pull out water hoses from their fire engines to mop up an area where a brush fire broke out in the Angeles National Forest on Friday. October 8, 2021. Bobby Block/ The Signal

She added that firefighters are on alert as high-risk weather conditions such as heat and high winds can affect the growth of a fire.