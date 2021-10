A traffic collision was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday involving a truck rolling on its side, according to Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.

He added the emergency is an ongoing incident at Newhall Ranch Road and Rye Canyon Road, and he could only report that the California Highway Patrol was on the scene. Fire responders were cleared to aid on the scene some minutes later.

Santa Clarita Valley emergency responders arrive on the scene for a traffic collision on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added when it becomes available.