Garcia calls for action to prevent state doctor shortage

News Release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, joined a group of bipartisan lawmakers to call on the Department of Education to include loan forgiveness for doctors.

The group wants a regulatory fix to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which currently excludes California doctors from receiving federal student loan forgiveness. The California Medical Association estimates the inclusion of California doctors into the program could bring more than 10,000 new physicians into the state.

“California is expected to have one of the largest doctor shortages over the next decade. It is critical that young doctors in California have equal access to federal student loan forgiveness so that we are able to attract and retain the next generation of medical professionals,” Garcia said.

In addition, Garcia also co-sponsored the Stopping Doctor Shortages Act, or H.R. 1133, which would make a technical correction to the PSLF Program that would allow physicians from California to access the program.