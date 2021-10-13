Hart district honors Teachers of the Year

News release

The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the governing board during a recent meeting.

The district Teacher of the Year is Shelley Turski, a science teacher at La Mesa Junior High School. Turski was also named one of 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.

The entire list of Hart School District Teachers of the Year honored were:

Robert Walker, Academy of the Canyons.

Heather Coo, Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

Sheryl Valenzuela, Bowman High School.

Steven Rector, Canyon High School.

Hannah Mistry, Castaic High School.

Courtney Straka, Golden Valley High School.

Diana De La Maza, Hart High School.

Shelley Turski, Las Mesa Junior High School.

Don Musella, Learning Post Academy.

Elizabeth Leon, Placerita Junior High School.

Melinda Wignal, Rancho Pico Junior High School.

Mitzi Mandel, Rio Norte Junior High School.

Ashley Winkler, Saugus High School.

Kathlee Coleman, Sierra Vista Junior High School.

Jennifer Burrill, Valencia High School.

Heather Frame, West Ranch High School.

“Recognizing our outstanding teachers is one of the best nights of the year,” said Hart district Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “These 16 teachers have shown an ability to connect at the deepest level during one of the most challenging years we’ve had in education. I thank them for their dedication and commitment to serve our students.”