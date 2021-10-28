Hart Rampage returns for 37th tournament

Hart Rampage, hosted by Hart High School’s Regiment Band and Color Guard, is set to return for its 37th annual tournament Saturday.

The marching band and field show tournament is one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California, featuring hundreds of musicians and dancers, including those from local Santa Clarita Valley high schools, according to organizers.

The day-long competition, with nearly two dozen performing schools, is set to culminate with a mass drumline and awards ceremony.

In addition to the field show performances, the event is scheduled to include food vendors, merchandise booths and prizes to be raffled.

Gates are scheduled to open at noon on Saturday for the 37th annual Hart Rampage, with performances set to begin at 1 p.m., at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for children under age 5.

For more information visit HartRegiment.com or call 661-347-8461.