Helicopter assists in locating lost hikers

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter helped deputies on the ground locate and rescue two hikers lost in Towsley Canyon Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. after two women in their 40s reported they’d gotten lost in the hiking park, according to Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“They got turned around about 6 miles in and are in the process of being rescued,” Royal said at 6:50 p.m.

Air 29 was able to locate the hikers and was guiding them toward deputies on the ground, Royal added.