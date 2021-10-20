Hidden Gems: 7 Statement-Making Fashion Accessories to Try in 2021

The best fashion accessories take your existing basics and refresh them with a brand-new look. This year’s additions are giving your wardrobe the rewind. With a look back to the 1990s and early 2000s, beautiful form with no shortage of function, let this year’s fashion accessories make a statement. Here are seven boutique-worthy accessories making a fashion splash in 2021.

If you’ve ever wondered how being a winter or a summer would change your look, give colored contacts a try. From hazel to green, blue, violet, and more, colored contact lenses can highlight your natural eye color or give your eyes a completely different look.

Colored contact lenses from 1 800 Contacts work just like your typical contact lenses and range in strength from prescription to cosmetic. For eye colors that change like a mood ring, give these fun contacts a whirl.

Stacks of beaded bracelets

Stacked, beaded bracelets are back. This popular accessory look of the 1990s and early 2000s is adding interest to outfits in 2021. Tiny glass beads in ombre or bright colors can be worn with casual weekend clothing or can peek out from under a blazer sleeve during the workweek.

Relaxed hobo bags

Tiny designer handbags, move aside. The large, slouchy grunge bags are back for 2021. This relaxed style will hold all your essentials easier than a Mary Poppins carpet bag. Try one in a luscious fall shade of rust or pumpkin for extra seasonal punch, or go with a neutral for extra versatility.

Cowboy boots

Boots are natural to take you into the cooler months, but why not pick a pair with western flair? Cowboy boots can dress up or down, depending on the ensemble and the locale. Either way, these timeless footholds put the fun in functionality.

Chokers

Popular in the 1990s, choker necklaces are making a comeback in 2021. Pairing beaded chokers with delicate necklaces in differing lengths offers an engaging layered look. Wear a faux-antique cameo choker with a cami or V-neck top for a touch of romance. Adding one trendy piece, such as a chunky necklace, can update your look and turn heads.

Scarves

Worn as kerchiefs or around the neck or shoulders, scarves are taking the stage on fashion runways. Scarves a versatile and affordable accessory that can change up multiple looks. Are you having a bad hair day? Wrap your tresses in a scarf. A silk scarf in golden yellow or fuchsia can also add a bright color accent to a black dress or navy sweater.

Fedora

To add extra panache to your ensembles, add a black Fedora. Lovely with a long trench coat or a wool pea coat, a Fedora can also add style to weekend and workwear. Eyes in a brilliant shade look extra alluring when looking up from beneath a Fedora brim.

Refresh your wardrobe

Adding the latest accessories will give everything in your wardrobe new life and a new look, so these extra touches here and there are a savvy way to stretch your fashion budget.

Statement-making fashion accessories will make last season’s clothes current, adding a touch of nostalgia and a generous dash of style to all your looks.