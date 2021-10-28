Keto Strong Review: Real Keto Pills or Alarming Shark Tank Scams

Keto Strong is a keto diet pill sold exclusively online through Keto-Strong.com.

By taking two capsules of Keto Strong daily, you can purportedly force your body to burn fat for energy instead of carbs, keeping you in ketosis for as long as possible.

What is Keto Strong? Does Keto Strong live up to the hype? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Keto Strong and how it works.

What is Keto Strong?

Keto Strong is a keto weight loss formula that uses natural ingredients to kickstart the ketosis process.

Like other keto diet pills, Keto Strong is designed to keep your body in ketosis for as long as possible. Just take two capsules of Keto Strong, and your body will start to burn fat for energy instead of carbs, releasing fat stores to help you lose weight.

Most keto diet pills contain BHB ketone salts, and Keto Strong is no exception: the weight loss formula uses potassium, calcium, and magnesium salts to force your body into ketosis.

However, Keto Strong enhances these weight loss benefits further with caffeine, collagen, and other complementary ingredients.

Because of all of these ingredients, the makers of Keto Strong claim you can expect to lose significant amounts of weight “without diet or exercise.” Just take two capsules of Keto Strong daily to lose a significant amount of weight regardless of your diet or exercise habits.

Keto Strong is exclusively available through Keto-Strong.com, where it’s priced at around $60 per bottle. The supplement is made in the United States and backed by a 60 day, 100% satisfaction guarantee.

How Does Keto Strong Work?

The makers of Keto Strong claim their diet pill works in a three step process, including:

Step 1) Instant Fat Burn: Immediately after you take Keto Strong, your body enters ketosis and remains in ketosis for as long as possible. Typically, you need to fast (or follow the keto diet) for your body to enter ketosis. Keto Strong, however, claims to be a shortcut: the supplement releases ketones into your bloodstream, keeping you in a fat burning state to help you release weight from your body – even if you’re not fasting or following a strict keto diet. According to Keto-Strong.com, you can expect to lose 5lbs or more in your first week of taking the supplement.

Step 2) Accelerated Fat Burn: Next, Keto Strong claims to start the accelerated fat burning phase. The supplement produces accelerated fat burning over the next three weeks of using the formula. According to Keto-Strong.com, you can expect to lose 20lbs during the first month. The BHB ketones continue to work to keep your body in a fat burning state. In fact, the makers of Keto Strong claim you’ll notice “a drastic change in a very short period of time” after taking Keto Strong.

Step 3) Transform your Body: Finally, Keto Strong claims to transform your body over the next three to five months, continuing to deliver uneatable fat burning while stabilizing your appetite and giving you a newer, slimmer body. According to the manufacturer, this phase takes approximately three to five months to deliver advanced weight loss.

Just take two capsules of Keto Strong daily to keep your body in ketosis as long as possible and enjoy extended, effective fat burning.

How Does Ketosis Work?

Keto Strong works similar to other keto diet pills: the goal is to keep you in ketosis for as long as possible. Just take two capsules of Keto Strong every day, then enjoy extended weight loss support by staying in ketosis.

To understand how Keto Strong works, it helps to understand how ketosis works.

Ketosis is a state where your body is burning fat for energy instead of carbs. Your body needs fuel to stay alive. Typically, your body gets that fuel from carbs in the foods you eat. However, if you deprive your body of carbs (say, when following the keto diet) or are fasting (depriving your body of all calories), then your body burns fat for energy instead. This is called ketosis.

Some people fast to kickstart the ketosis process. When your body is fasting, it burns fat for energy instead of carbs. Since you’re not getting carbs from the foods you’re eating (because you’re not eating), your body needs to get energy from somewhere. That’s why it burns stored fat instead.

Your body is naturally conditioned to burn carbs for energy instead of fat. Your diet may contain an excessive amount of carbohydrates. When you have a carb-heavy diet, your body uses those carbs for energy before it burns fat, making it harder to lose weight.

Ketosis is linked with a different type of energy. Many people ‘feel’ different when in ketosis. Some feel like it’s a different type of cognitive energy, for example, putting them into a different state of mind. Others experience enhanced physical energy and better mental clarity. In addition to weight loss benefits, the keto diet could change your physical and mental energy significantly.

Ketosis is a real and proven thing. It’s been studied extensively and verified in peer-reviewed research. Although the keto diet doesn’t work for everyone, keeping your body in ketosis is a guaranteed way to burn weight. After all, it’s a survival mechanism that’s part of our physiology.

How Much Weight Can You Lose with Keto Strong?

According to the official Keto Strong website, you can lose a significant amount of weight by taking Keto Strong regularly.

According to the manufacturer and customer testimonials shared online, you could lose significant amounts of weight while taking Keto Strong:

One woman claims she lost 20lbs in 30 days while taking Keto Strong, enjoying enhanced weight loss with minimal effort

Another woman claims she cried when she first lost 10lbs after taking Keto Strong

One man claims he dropped from 26% to 10% body fat in just 4 months of taking Keto Strong

In before and after images shared on the official website, we see Keto Strong delivering enhanced weight loss results to people from across the United States. Many customers seem to have lost 30 to 100lbs by taking the formula.

How Do BHB Ketones Work in Keto Strong?

Keto Strong contains full spectrum keto BHB salts, also known as BHB ketones.

BHB salts, or beta hydroxybutyrate salts, are salted versions of potassium, sodium, and other minerals. Also known as BHB ketones, these salts have been shown to raise ketone levels in your bloodstream, helping your body stay in a state of ketosis.

BHB ketone supplements work in a similar way.

When your body enters ketosis, it releases ketones into your bloodstream. These higher ketone levels show that your body is in a state of fat burning. Your body stays in ketosis for as long as ketone levels remain high in your bloodstream.

Typically, you raise ketone levels in your bloodstream by fasting or following a keto diet. When fasting, your body burns fat for energy instead of carbs, raising ketone levels in your bloodstream and keeping your body in ketosis until you get energy from another source.

However, BHB ketone supplements claim to be a shortcut: by giving you BHB ketones directly, you can raise ketone levels in your bloodstream and force your body to enter ketosis – regardless of whether you’re fasting, following the keto diet, or doing nothing at all.

Because Keto Strong uses ‘full spectrum’ BHB ketones, the supplement uses multiple types of ketone salts, giving you a full spectrum of benefits and forcing your body into ketosis in multiple ways.

Keto Strong Ingredients

The makers of Keto Strong disclose the full list of ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to compare Keto Strong to other keto diet pills sold online today.

Unlike other keto diet pills however, Keto Strong contains ingredients we don’t typically see in competing formulas. The diet pill contains caffeine, collagen, fish oil power, and vitamin D, for example. These ingredients are unrelated to ketosis, but they could help your body lose weight in other ways.

Here are all of the ingredients in Keto Strong and how they work:

Vitamin D (5mcg): Although not found in many weight loss pills, vitamin D is crucial for energy, immunity, and other body functions. Your body produces vitamin D when your skin contacts the sun. if you aren’t getting enough vitamin D, then you might notice low energy, poor immunity, and other problems. Keto Strong gives you a small daily dose of vitamin D in each two capsule serving.

Calcium (75mg): Calcium is one type of BHB ketone powder used to force your body to enter ketosis. Keto Strong contains calcium citrate, a salted version of calcium that could raise ketone levels in your bloodstream.

Magnesium (50mg): Magnesium is one of the best and most common types of ketones available today. When used in the form of magnesium citrate, magnesium can raise ketone levels in your bloodstream, signalling your body to start losing weight.

Zinc (50mg): Keto Strong contains zinc oxide, which is not typically found in keto diet pills. Although zinc is a crucial mineral for hormone production and energy, zinc has not been shown to force your body to enter ketosis. Nevertheless, the zinc in Keto Strong can support other body processes, making it easier to lose weight and maintain health and wellness.

Potassium (4.5mg): Keto Strong uses potassium gluconate to raise ketone levels in your bloodstream. Potassium is another popular and common type of BHB ketone found in many keto diet pills sold online today. Studies show that taking the salted version of potassium could raise ketone levels in your bloodstream, forcing you into a fat burning state of ketosis.

Fish Oil Powder (50mg): Few other keto diet pills contain fish oil powder, and the makers of Keto Strong do not explain why they added fish oil powder to the formula. However, fish oil powder could contain small amounts of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Like other fatty acids, these fatty acids could help you keep your body in a fat-burning state of ketosis while helping keto dieters meet their macronutrient intake.

Hydrolyzed Collagen (50mg): Keto Strong contains hydrolyzed collagen, which is one of the most popular anti-aging supplement ingredients available today. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and many people take collagen daily for anti-aging, joint health, and muscle development. The hydrolyzed version of collagen may be easier for your body to break down and access.

Caffeine (50mg): Like many diet pills sold online today, Keto Strong contains caffeine, a stimulant and proven fat burner. Caffeine is unrelated to ketosis, although it’s been shown to boost your metabolism, increase fat burning, and make it easier to lose weight in multiple studies. Keto Strong contains 50mg of caffeine, or about the same amount of caffeine in half a cup of coffee.

Other Ingredients: Keto Strong lists several other (inactive) ingredients in the formula, including brown rice flour (as a filler and binder), gelatin (to create the capsule), and microcrystalline and silicon dioxide (as preservatives and stabilizers).

Together, these Keto Strong diet pill ingredients can keep your body in ketosis or support weight loss and overall health in other ways.

By combining proven BHB ketones (like potassium, magnesium, and calcium) with popular weight loss aids (like caffeine), Keto Strong could tackle weight loss from multiple angles, making it easier for your body to burn away stubborn fat.

Scientific Evidence for Keto Strong

Keto Strong has not completed any clinical trials to verify it helps with weight loss, and the company has not discussed its formula in peer-reviewed journals. However, other studies have used similar ingredients to verify weight loss benefits.

In this 2017 study, for example, researchers showed that people who consumed BHB ketone supplements (also known as exogenous ketones) were able to raise ketone levels in their bloodstream. Typically, ketone levels only rise in your bloodstream when fasting or following a keto diet. However, researchers showed that BHB ketones also raised ketone levels.

Could BHB ketone supplements make the keto diet more effective? In this study, researchers at Ohio State University told participants to follow the ketone diet. Half of participants took a BHB ketone supplement, while the other half took a placebo. Researchers found that the BHB ketone group had higher fasting concentrations during the first two weeks. Both groups lost a significant amount of weight. However, there was not a significant difference in weight loss in the keto diet group and the keto diet with BHB ketone supplement group.

Keto Strong contains other proven weight loss ingredients, including caffeine. Caffeine is one of the most popular, most-studied and most proven weight loss ingredients available today, which is why many diet pills contain the stimulant. In this 2005 study published in Obesity Research, researchers found that habitual caffeine intake was associated with greater body weight loss and better weight maintenance. Other studies have shown that caffeine boosts your metabolism, helping you burn more calories and making it easier to lose weight.

Keto Strong also contains vitamin D, zinc, and hydrolyzed collagen. All of these ingredients are linked to their own significant benefits for immunity, energy, and overall health and wellness. However, none of these ingredients have been linked to significant weight loss results when taken on their own. As part of a complement of ingredients within Keto Strong, however, these ingredients could support your overall health and wellness and make it easier to achieve your weight loss goals.

You should be skeptical when a diet pill claims to lead to significant weight loss without diet or exercise. The only way to lose weight is to maintain a caloric deficit. The best way to maintain a caloric deficit is to eat a balanced diet and exercise. There’s no shortcut to weight loss, and it always requires hard work. There’s no evidence that Keto Strong can lead to significant weight loss without requiring diet or exercise.

Overall, Keto Strong appears to contain modest dosages of several BHB ketones that could help your body stay in ketosis. Although there are stronger BHB ketone supplements available, Keto Strong adds complementary ingredients – like caffeine – to enhance these benefits further while backing up its claims with a 90 day money back guarantee.

Keto Strong Pricing

Keto Strong is available exclusively in 2, 3, or 5 bottle packages. Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordered through the official website at Keto-Strong.com:

2 Bottles: $119.50 + Free Shipping

3 Bottles: $159.84 + Free Shipping

5 Bottles: $198.80 + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains 60 capsules of Keto Strong (30 servings). You take two capsules of Keto Strong daily to lose weight.

According to the manufacturer, you can expect to lose 7+ lbs with the 2 bottle package, 15+ lbs with the 3 bottle package, and 25+ lbs with the 5 bottle package.

Keto Strong Refund Policy

Keto Strong is backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 90 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unsatisfied with Keto Strong and how it works, or if you did not lose a significant amount of weight while taking the formula, then you are entitled to a complete refund within 90 days of your purchase.

Who Made Keto Strong?

Keto Strong is made by a supplement company that does business under the same name. The company manufactures Keto Strong in the United States.

There’s limited information about the makers of Keto Strong available online. We don’t know where Keto Strong is made, where the ingredients come from, or what type of medical expertise is used to formulate the supplement – if any.

You can contact the makers of Keto Strong via email:

Email: [email protected]

Keto Strong Shark Tank Scams

Unfortunately, the “Shark Tank Keto Pills” scam narrative is alive and well in 2021. And now, due to the in-demand presence of the Keto Strong pills, now the associations between Shark Tank and Keto Strong are picking up steam. But as most consumers may already know, the Shark Tank Keto Strong pills coupling is 100% fake and should be considered fraudulent on all levels no matter what. Any Keto Strong Shark Tank advertisements are completely bogus and fabricated to dupe unsuspecting consumers into thinking this was fully endorsed by celebrities and Shark Tank personnel like Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and more. To date, none of these have ever backed a ketogenic weight loss diet pill on the show. This means there is no Keto Strong Shark Tank episode to speak of as it is all lies.

But, the important thing to note here is that this is not the official Keto Strong pills brand claiming to be featured on Shark Tank. It is merely independent representatives creating fake product pages claiming Keto Strong pills are used by famous celebrities and endorsed by Shark Tank TV show members. Thankfully, reading this review of Keto Strong will set the truth straight regarding its falsified story of being featured or promoted directly on the long-standing ABC television show.

Final Word

Keto Strong is a keto diet pill that claims to be the #1 keto product in the United States. Using pure BHB ketones and a full spectrum formula, Keto Strong can purportedly lead to 20+ lbs of weight loss within the first few weeks of use.

To find out more about Keto Strong or to buy the supplement online today, visit Keto-Strong.com. Keto Strong is priced at $60 per bottle and backed by a 90 day money back guarantee.