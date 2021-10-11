Knowledge Management: 10 Ways Knowledge Management Can Improve Self Service

One of the most important aspects of customer engagement is self-service. Customers are willing to pay more for a positive customer experience, according to 86% of customers. Therefore, along with assisted media, proper care should be taken to improve self-service channels.

-Knowledge management is the process of identifying, creating, capturing, sharing and leveraging knowledge within an organization. Knowledge can be in many forms including explicit (facts) and tacit (personal experience).

-The goal of any knowledge management initiative is to create new value by taking advantage of what’s known inside an organization.

-There are 10 ways that knowledge management can help improve self-service with Knowledge management examples:

1. Capture Knowledge – Employees need to capture their expertise to avoid getting lost when they leave the company or retire. One way to do this is to use a wiki for employees to share information about products/services, processes etc.

2. Create Communities of Practice – This strategy encourages work teams to share knowledge with each other.

-There are many ways that companies can encourage learning in the workplace, including training, mentoring programs or using tools like Communities of Practice

-Companies need to focus on creating a culture where employees feel safe sharing their expertise and openly communicate ideas/solutions for improvement.

3. Reach customers across channels – Customers prefer to communicate with companies through multiple channels. To address this, organizations need to build a knowledge base that is accessible by customers across all of their preferred communication methods (phone/email/chat etc.)

Knowledge management can help improve cross-channel support by providing information about customer history and past interactions they’ve had with the company. This would allow agents to provide more relevant responses faster instead of spending time looking up generic information on each case. Another solution might be for an agent/customer service rep to request additional context (screenshots or log files) from the previous interaction, which helps speed up resolution times even further.

The example above demonstrates how using a combination of both technology and people resources will help improve cross-channel support.

4. Convenience – Customers are demanding faster service through multiple channels. By creating a knowledge base, companies can provide customers with the information they need without having to wait for an agent to respond by email or chat

One way organizations can improve cross-channel support is by investing in customer self-service tools like “knowledge bases” that provide instant answers and enable them to resolve issues on their own quickly. An example of this would be when someone needs help resetting their password (if it’s forgotten), there should be instructions in the KB/FAQ section about how to do this. It might also display any recent login attempts if they’ve tried unsuccessfully before so agents don’t have to ask unnecessary questions over email/phone etc..

5. Brand Value – Brand value is important to millennial. If one is a vegan company, or if they don’t use animals for any business purpose, and so on. The capacity for customers to address issues through self-service adds to the number of elements considered in brand value.

Customers, with the exception of millennial, are more inclined to advocate or recommend their brand by word of mouth if they have had a positive customer service experience. Unfortunately, a terrible customer service experience can sometimes have reverse or detrimental effects.

6. Attracts customers – When a customer is looking for a product, they want to know what the company is all about and what services are available to them as a customer. They might even want to look into a specific product or service that the company offers.

Self-service is a great way to convert passers-by or window shoppers into paying customers. In addition, it is possible if detailed information about a product is provided, eliminating the need for the customer to contact anyone for additional information.

7. Address complex queries –

There are often complex queries that cannot be answered with simple keywords. This creates a demand for human advisors to answer these questions or issues. Suppose the company has already invested in creating an extensive knowledge base. In that case, customers no longer need to contact customer service agents directly about their problem, which saves both time and money by having it resolved through self-service channels instead of over the phone/email etc.

Complex queries can include anything from support around software bugs, compatibility problems between different products, troubleshooting hardware malfunctions etc…

All kinds of information should be accessible within your KB so one is not always turning away potential customers because they lack specific details to solve their issue before reaching out. This way anyone who comes across your brand can find the information they need to make a purchasing decision.

8. Job satisfaction among executives – Customer executive satisfaction is an often overlooked but critical factor to consider. Customer service executive satisfaction is just as important as customer service satisfaction.

Customers who enjoy a better self-service experience have a direct impact on the workload of customer service representatives. When customers are happy, customer service representatives perform better and have more job satisfaction.

9. Support costs should be reduced –

Self-service is a great way to reduce costs. Often, customers don’t just contact support for one issue or question that needs resolving. This means that more often than not they will have to call back again with additional issues if their problem hasn’t been resolved over the phone. By providing self-service, you are reducing unnecessary customer service calls, which saves your company money in terms of salaries and operating expenses.

Knowledge management software eliminates the need for extra personnel to update information regularly. Through KM, cloud-based storage would reflect changes across all channels.

10. Customer advocacy – Excellent customer service encourages customers to talk about one’s company.

Self-service via KM improves customer experience and encourages customers to talk positively about your company. With self-service that reflects their concern for customers, their NPS scores and brand trust are sure to rise.

These were some benefits and examples of knowledge management. Self-service via knowledge management tools is a great way to provide excellent customer service. Customers, as well as customer executives and businesses, benefit from the technique. Create a self-service portal with the right knowledge management software to increase customer loyalty and trust.