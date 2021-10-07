Men arrested Wednesday alleged to have stolen from power plant

The three men arrested in Newhall on Wednesday have been accused of stealing from a power plant on Placerita Canyon Road, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 10:37 a.m., multiple men were reportedly spotted trespassing at a power plant on the 20900 block of Placerita Canyon Road.

“Deputies arrived on scene and detained three male adults, two of which were in a stolen van,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During a search of the van they located burglary tools, a stolen catalytic converter, a large amount of equipment belonging to the business, and two of the males were found in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.”

A third suspect was reportedly found hiding near the truck and also detained, Arriaga confirmed.

The situation was cleared by approximately 11:20 a.m.

The charges listed against the three men include suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, taking a vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of drug paraphernalia.