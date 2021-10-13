National Weather Service issues fire weather watch

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch on Tuesday, as the Santa Ana winds are forecasted to continue this week.

The fire weather watch will be in effect through Friday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

A fire weather watch means critical fire-weather conditions, such as high temperatures, high winds and very dry conditions, are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth to occur, according to the National Weather Service.

“While uncertainty remains in the wind speeds, gusts between 30 and 45 mph are expected at this point,” read the weather watch memo. “Warm and very dry air is likely, however, with humidities lowering below 10% over much of the area.”

Temperatures throughout the week will remain relatively cool with highs near the 70s and lows near the 40s. On Friday, temperatures will increase with highs in the near 90s.

If a fire does ignite, these conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior that could threaten life and property.